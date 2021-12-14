Update 16 has arrived for Tropico 6, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Tropico 6 allows players to rule over a set of islands as a dictator or a pacific leader. Players will get to rule as they please, being able to use some morally questionable tactics to stay on the top. This small update brings a couple of new features besides some bug fixes. Here’s everything new with Tropico update 16.

Tropico 6 Update 16 Patch Notes

New Features

A new Cold War building, the “Secure Mansion”, has been added.

The Secure Mansion provides a new living space for rich and filthy rich Tropicans (including its bunker). The Mansion can be modernized to the Secure Mansion and the Secure Mansion can be modernized to the Modern Mansion. Also, you can improve the Secure Mansion with the “Increase Surveillance” upgrade. This gives the building a chance to uncover hidden roles of passing Tropicans.

No Tropican is safe from the watchful eyes of their rich neighbor anymore.

A new Modern military building, the "Overwatchtower", is now available.

The Overwatchtower is an improved and modernized version of the World War Watchtower. The building’s new work modes offer the ability to uncover hidden roles of specific agents with a high chance or all hidden roles of passing Tropicans with a lower chance.

Those pesky Tropicans will no longer have a chance to hide in the plain sight of El Presidente.

Improved the display and calculation of Military strength for buildings and squads.

Bugfixes

Prevented the special “Make Party not war” Festival in “The Final Party” Mission from vanishing when it hasn’t been held in all Areas at the same time.

Fixed a bug that meant the festival areas do not show the festival cooldown for the client.

Fixed the “Real Machine Gun” Upgrade for the Watchtower.

Fixed the “Military Police” Edict not correctly changing the Crime Safety values for Military buildings.

Towers now open the Military Strength-Overlay during placement, instead of the Crime Safety-Overlay, which is usually not affected by them.

Fixed the “Right to Arms” Edict not changing affected values correctly.

Fixed the Cathedral upgrade being overwritten by the Theocracy Constitution option.

Fixed the manure production not getting cloned when copying a Ranch.

Fixed the “Bigger Tanks” upgrade not getting cloned when copying a Fishfarm.

Corrected an issue where the camera didn’t move correctly to the Palace at the start of election speeches.

Fixed flickering of a certain type of Stone after reloading a savegame on the Map “Between a Rock and a boring Place”.

Fixed trees spawned by Stonehenge not being visible for the client in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where renamed Palaces being visible to other players’ almanacs in multiplayer.

All in all, this patch brought many bug fixes to the game. Now players will not experience so many bugs regarding certain missions, the in-game camera, building upgrades, and more. The new buildings added in this update will give players an edge, allowing them to keep surveilling their citizens from the comfort of a luxurious mansion.

Tropico 6 is available now on PC, Mac Os, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Tropico 6 Steam page.