Update 1.04 has arrived for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The fourth update patch for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown has now arrived for the PS4 version of the game. If you are downloading the patch, make sure you have enough room on your hard drive to install it.

Anyway, the new update is version number 1.04 and it adds a few new features to the game. There is an Invite Feature added to the game and Private Slots are now included to Room Match. Some other small issues have also been addressed.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below as seen on the PS4’s update history tab.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Added Invite feature.

Added Private Slots to Room Match.

Host migration is now possible during an ongoing League Match or Tournament Match.

Added options “Off”, “Only While Spectating & Before/After Match”, “Only While Spectating”, and “Always” for Stamp Display settings.

Fixed various other issues.

These are the only patch notes that have been released for the game so far. If anything new pops up, we’ll update this post. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is out now for the PS4 system.