Update 3.74 has arrived for War Thunder and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released a new War Thunder on all platforms. If you have the game on PS4, the update number is 3.74. For PS5 owners, the patch number is 01.000.039. Officially the patch is number 2.7.0.102 for consoles and 2.7.0.103 on PC.

While this new update does not come with new modes or features, it does balance out the gameplay by quite a lot. Many bug fixes have also been implemented to build of the game too. You can check out the full patch notes down below.

War Thunder Update 3.74 Patch Notes

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

The armour piercing values of shells in the “Modifications” window now correspond to values in the info cards for shells.

The incorrect indication of the enemy that destroyed your vehicle has been fixed in the kill camera.

A bug has been fixed where the equivalent of multi-layer armour structures located at large angles was smaller than indicated in the protection analysis.

U-SH 405, AMX-13 (SS.11), AMX-13 (HOT) — damage to the external ammunition (ATGM and rockets) will no longer initiate overpressure damage.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Tiger HAD, Tiger HAP – a bug has been fixed that resulted in HOT-3 launching containers remaining closed after all missiles deplete in the following presets: “HOT-3 x8, Mistral x2, SNEB x12” and “HOT-3 x 8, Mistral x4”.

P-400 – a bug has been fixed that allowed installation of the 500lb AN-M64A1 bomb without researching the corresponding modification.

A129CBT, A.109EOA-2 – a bug has been fixed with the "TOW-2" missile modification that did not match the installed missile ITOW.

F3H-2 – a bug has been fixed that caused the entire tail being detached when the fin was torn off.

A-7D – a bug has been fixed where the rudder remained undamaged when the fin was damaged.

Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

The shell chase camera has been improved. For better view, the camera now stops at a distance before the shell hits the target, no matter how far the shells travel.

M-802 — display of the ship’s skin has been improved.

Groza — display of the ship's skin has been improved.

Aerial Enduring Confrontation

All aerial EC missions have been transferred to the rank system for airfields, making airfield size and AAA depend on the rank of battles. The number of airfields now also depend on the rank of battles: Low ranks: 3 near airfields 2 medium distance airfields 2 distant airfields Medium ranks: no near airfields 3 medium distance airfields 2 distant airfields High ranks: no near airfields no medium distance airfields 3 distant airfields



For more info about this update, you can head on over to the official website. War Thunder is available now to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.