Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Unlock Marcus Holloway’s Jacket

Watch Dogs: Legion may be the newest game in the series, but fans can grab Marcus Holloway’s jacket from the second entry of the franchise. Once redeemed it’ll show up in your wardrobe, and all of your operatives can wear it. The best part? You don’t have to hunt it down in-game.

Marcus Holloway’s Jacket is a free reward for Watch Dogs: Legion within Ubisoft Connect.

Now that Ubisoft Connect is a thing, the old Uplay reward system has been integrated into the service. You won’t need Uplay/Connect coins to unlock it though, because it’s free to all players with an Ubisoft account. You can redeem the promo in-game via the Ubisoft Connect tab accessible from the main menu (which will open the Ubisoft Connect overlay on PC), by clicking Shift-F2 on PC (again, this will open the Connect overlay), or by visiting the Ubisoft Connect website itself.

The link to the website can be found here. All you need to do is login, then select “Games” in the upper-right portion of the page, near your account icon. From there select Watch Dogs: Legion, then “Rewards”. Marcus Holloway’s jacket can be redeemed from here, and it will be available on whatever platform you’re playing Watch Dogs: Legion on (after you’ve signed into your account there, of course).

There are a few other rewards, but most of them cost Uplay/Connect coins earned from challenges. I’m personally regretting my choice to spend all of mine in The Division 2 earlier this year, but oh well. You can also grab 2000 ETO (Watch Dog: Legion’s in-game currency) for free from the same rewards list, so be sure to do that after netting Marcus Holloway’s jacket. Just to reiterate: you will need to sign into the same Ubisoft account in-game for the jacket to show up in your wardrobe if you used the website, so don’t forget to do so!

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020