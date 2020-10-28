Watch Dogs: Legion – Is the Season Pass Worth It?

Is the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass worth it? Watch Dogs: Legion is an ambitious game with a lot of content available at launch, but there is more stuff coming to the game in the future if you’re a fan of the franchise. The Season Pass is a pricey purchase, but there is a lot of content within to justify the price. It comes with the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s editions of the game, but you can always pick it up at a later date on its own.

Is the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass Worth It?

The Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass is included with the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s editions of the game, but you can purchase it separately for $40. It includes the following items.

Two new post-game story expansions

Four unique heroes Aiden Pearce Wrench Darcy Mina

Three DedSec Missions Not in Our Name Guardian Protocol Swipe Right

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition

DedSec car skin

While not much is known about the second post-game story expansion, the first story DLC is titled Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline and stars Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the very first game in the series. Not only that, but Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 will also be joining him as a new unique character. Later on, two additional characters will join the mix, bringing the total up to four. Darcy is a member of the modern-day Assassin Order, and Mina is a subject of transhuman experiments who can mind-control enemies. The three DedSec missions included in the Season Pass are in the game at launch though, so you can experience those now. You’ll also get a car skin to customize your vehicles with. If you’re a series newcomer, you’ll also get the Complete Edition of the original Watch Dogs with the purchase of the Season Pass.

Our Watch Dogs: Legion review praised the play as anyone system, calling it “one of the most innovative mechanics to come out of this generation,” but we also felt that “the story suffers greatly because of this system, and the repetitive missions don’t help either.” We’d advise holding off on the Season Pass unless you’re a Watch Dogs mega fan. If you play through the game and like it a lot, you can always purchase it later if you really want to.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when they launch in early November.