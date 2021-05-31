Title Update 4.5 is nearly here for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Title Update 4.5 is landing with the June 1st content drop shown on the title’s latest roadmap revision for 2021.

The original roadmap marked this update for “late May,” which is an insignificant shift from its new date. That said, the previous roadmap outline only showed Tactical Op 2 and two PvP modes launching. The PvP component has been removed from the update. But that doesn’t mean a single addition will appear in tomorrow’s patch.

Tactical Op 2 is being joined by a slew of new content to make up for the missing PvP Invasion and Extraction modes. From an operative that’s almost dead to a mode that’s filled with the undead, there’s plenty to check out. In regards to the zombies, you can read all about the Legion of the Dead DLC here.

Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 4.5.

Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 4.5 Patch Notes

The full patch notes are not yet live, but we have broken down the new content heading to Watch Dogs Legion on June 1st below.

Legion of the Dead DLC 4-player online PvE mode

Tactical Op 2

Free Operative – Helen

Performance Mode – 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Free Reward Track

Cross-Gen Play

Check back tomorrow, June 1st, for the official patch notes as the update goes live.

Watch Dogs Legion is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.