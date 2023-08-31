Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re playing Starfield, you’ll love the crafting system that lets you make cool things like furniture, weapons, and workbenches. But some items require specific materials, like Sealant, which can be tough to find in the game’s early stages. That’s why we’re here to help! We’ve discovered the most accessible places where to get Sealant in Starfield, so you can make whatever you need without any hassle. So start exploring the vast reaches of space and building your dream settlement today!

Where to Buy Sealant in Starfield

You can buy Sealant in Starfield in New Atlantis at the following shops:

Jemison Mercantile – Spaceport

Outland – Commercial District

Apex Electronics – The Well

Trade Authority – The Well

You can buy Sealant in Starfield in Cydonia at the following shop:

UC Exchange – Central Hub

You can easily buy Sealant at these locations, making it the simplest way to obtain it in Starfield without the need to scavenge for materials and craft it yourself (more on crafting below).

Where to Buy Sealant in New Atlantis

There are four locations in New Atlantis where you can get Sealant in Starfield.

Jemison Mercantile

You can find Jemison Mercantile in the Spaceport of New Atlantis. Once you leave your ship, follow the path up the ramp until you reach a set of stairs to your left. Head past The Viewport Tavern, and you will run into Jemison Mercantile. Once inside, speak with Amoli Bava to purchase Sealant in the Resources section of her shop for 6 Credits each.

Outland

You can find Outland in the Commercial district of New Atlantis to the left of GalBank. The easiest way to get here is to take the NAT to the Commercial district and then follow the path to your left past the Enhance building. Head inside and speak with Cornelius Townard to purchase Sealant in the Resources section of his shop for 6 Credits each.

Apex Electronics

You can find Apex Electronics in The Well area of New Atlantis. The easiest way to get here is to take the NAT to the MAST district. Once you leave the NAT train, turn to your right, and you will see an elevator, which will take you down to The Well. Next, leave the elevator and head straight, passing through a door with an Exit sign above it. Once through the door, take your first right, and you will see Apex Electronics. Speak with Henrik Zuran, and you will find Sealant in the Resources section of his shop for 6 Credits each.

Trade Authority

You can buy a small amount of Sealant from the Trade Authority. This shop is easy to find next to Apex Electronics in The Well. Head up the stairs, go through the door, and talk to the receptionist at the front desk. You can purchase Sealant in her Resources section for 6 Credits each.

Where to Buy Sealant in Cydonia

There is one shop at the Central Hub in Cydonia where you can get Sealant in Starfield.

UC Exchange

If you need to purchase more Sealant than what is available at New Atlantis shops, you can go to Cydonia to purchase more. Once there, go to the UC Exchange shop on the main level of the Central Hub, which Denis Averin runs. Open the shop and head to the Resources section to find Sealant for 6 Credits each.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.