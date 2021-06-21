Update 1.59 and 1.61 have arrived for World of Warships: Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This is a huge update for the game called ‘The Liberty Zeitgeist’. Maintenance for the game should now be done and the update should be available. The different patch numbers correspond to both the USA and EU versions of the game. For some reason, the patch numbers are different in each region.

The patch size is 2500 MB for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. Other than some new content, there are several bug fixes and balance changes that have been implemented into the game as well.

You can read some of the patch notes down below.

World of Warships: Legends Update 1.59 and 1.61 Patch Notes

Balance Changes

A few more balance changes are coming in for a few ships, including the existing aircraft carriers. We’re also improving Legendary-tier matchmaking.

French battleships receive the Armament Durability Mod. 1—a modification that increases the HP of their gun turrets by 50% while reducing the ships’ HP by 5%. This modification can be installed in the first slot.

The Blind Rage base trait of Arthas Roqthar The Cold now increases damage for cruisers, while the Fighter consumable is up by 20% (instead of 6%).

HE bombs of Langley’s planes receive buffs: Maximum damage increased from 9,030 to 9,480 Fire-starting chances increased from 41% to 43%

HE bombs of Lexington’s planes receive buffs: Maximum damage increased from 10,120 to 10,620 Fire-starting chances increased from 52 to 54%

Legendary ships are now matched type-to-type in Standard Battles, meaning that you should have an equal number of destroyers, battleships, and cruisers of similar tiers, unless the matchmaking process takes more than 4 minutes or there are uneven Divisions present.

Tier III aircraft carriers will now have shot-down planes included in their service costs. Their credit income is boosted a little to compensate for this.

Bug Fixes

The All-Out Anti-Air skill has been renamed No-Fly Zone, as the former name was only a working title that made it into the game.

The filter sub-menu sometimes opened up with an animation that didn’t display correctly.

Whenever a player pinged a Key Area while having a ship behind the reticule, the ping could be incorrectly sent to that ship instead.

In rare cases, the Port screen wasn’t displayed before a battle began.

The consumable list didn’t update in timely manner when switching between higher- and lower-tier aircraft carriers (only affected the Port interface).

A plotted course for aircraft carriers broke if a player disconnected and then returned to the game.

Premium ships in this Update

American Tier VI Destroyer Benham will become available for 500,000 Global XP and for doubloons (bundles and pricing will be announced before the sale starts).

American Tier VII Battleship Massachusetts will become available for 750,000 Global XP.

American Tier VI Battleship Florida will become available for doubloons.

For more information about this update, you can visit the game’s official website for additional details. World of Warships: Legends is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.