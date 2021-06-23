Update 1.10 has arrived for Worms Rumble and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Worms Rumble was released for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms last December and it’s a new game based on the old and popular franchise. Well today marks the release of the game on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms.

To celebrate the game’s release on more platforms, the existing versions have seen a new update. The update number is 1.10 on PS4 and 01.010.000 on PS5.

The update includes a new arena and voice chat for all platforms. The developer has also fixed a lot of bug issues too. You can read the full patch notes below.

Worms Rumble Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Added new arena: Spaceport Showdown

Added Vivox voice chat for all platforms

Fixed an issue where players were seeing fake projectiles

Fixed a number of crashes reported by the community

Fixed an issue where grenades wouldn’t move with moving platforms

Fixed an issue where players would spectate another player rather than the one who eliminated them

Fixed an issue where players could lose focus on the pause menu when moving between party members

Fixed an issue which could prevent players being seen in a party after accepting an invite

Fixed an issue where the plng would be incorrectly displayed

Fixed an issue which didn’t make players aware they had entered overtime when playing Team Deathmatch

Optimisations across each of the arenas

General bug fixes and improvements

If you want to know more about this update, head on over now to the official website. Worms Rumble is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.