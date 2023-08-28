Wuthering Waves Global Release Date: PC, Mobile, and Consoles

Image: Kuro Games.

Ever since Kuro Games revealed Wuthering Waves, its own free-to-play open-world RPG, fans lost their minds at the prospect of a game mixing the exploration focus of Genshin Impact and the acclaimed combat system and character design of Punishing: Gray Raven. But when will the game be released? Here’s everything you need to know about the global release of Wuthering Waves.

When Will Wuthering Waves be Released?

Unfortunately for all looking to dive into the game as soon as possible, Kuro Games has not revealed a release date or window for Wuthering Waves yet. As the game’s first beta test ended in May, it is safe to assume that the title will be released in 2024, at the earliest.

Unlike Punishing: Gray Raven, whose global version was only released a while after its debut, Wuthering Waves is set to be released simultaneously all over the world. You can check out the game’s newest trailer, focused on its recently revealed character Sanhua, below:

All Wuthering Waves Platforms, Explained

Wuthering Waves is set to be released for mobile devices and PC. According to NVIDIA, the game will feature cross-play on release. PC players will also be able to download the game through the Epic Games Store once available.

How to Pre-Register for Wuthering Waves

You can pre-register for Wuthering Waves right now by first heading to the game’s official site and then clicking on Pre-register. Once in the pre-register tab, just enter your desired email and then click on Send Code before completing the verification process and confirming the sending.

Once the verification code is sent, you can complete the pre-registration process for Wuthering Waves by opening your informed e-mail, getting the code, and informing it before clicking on Pre-Registrer.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023