Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games’ upcoming open-world title, seems to be the perfect mix between the exploration freedom featured in games like Genshin Impact, and the exhilarating combat featured in Kuro’s own Punishing Gray Raven. But how many characters are currently playable in the game? Now, here are all characters currently featured in the Wuthering Waves beta, as well as their Resonance Liberations (Ultimate attacks).

All Characters and Ultimate Abilities in Wuthering Waves

Overall, the current beta for Wuthering Waves features 14 different playable characters, or Resonators, including the Rover (the game’s protagonist). You can check out a brief introduction to most characters as well as a description —based on our interpretations — of all of their Ultimate Abilities below:

Chixia: A energetic member of the Ministry of Development and a self-proclaimed “Ally of Justice’. In her Resonance Liberation, Chixia makes use of her twin pistols to spray bullets around her.

A energetic member of the Ministry of Development and a self-proclaimed “Ally of Justice’. In her Resonance Liberation, Chixia makes use of her twin pistols to spray bullets around her. Bailian: A Huanglong Academy Arquiologist who is used to operating solo and who keeps her emotions in check at all times. During her Resonance Liberation, Bailan generates a field around herself which seems to heal the party.

A Huanglong Academy Arquiologist who is used to operating solo and who keeps her emotions in check at all times. During her Resonance Liberation, Bailan generates a field around herself which seems to heal the party. Yangyang : A member of the Midnight Rangers who is always willing to raise her blade for the innocent. During her Resonance Liberation, she uses her sword to generate a blast that will move forward and deal damage. Really similar to Ayaka’s Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

: A member of the Midnight Rangers who is always willing to raise her blade for the innocent. During her Resonance Liberation, she uses her sword to generate a blast that will move forward and deal damage. Really similar to Ayaka’s Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact. Jiyan: A former doctor, the Commander of the Midnight Rangers, as well as someone who took part in an uncountable number of battles. After using his Resonance Liberation, Jiyan will enter his Triumphant Status, which will change his moveset and imbue his attacks.

A former doctor, the Commander of the Midnight Rangers, as well as someone who took part in an uncountable number of battles. After using his Resonance Liberation, Jiyan will enter his Triumphant Status, which will change his moveset and imbue his attacks. Danjin: A member of the Midnight Rangers with strong feelings regarding her family. Her Resonance Liberation, Scarlet Bloom, will allow her to enter an enraged state and perform a wide array of fast dual sword slashes against enemies located directly ahead of her.

A member of the Midnight Rangers with strong feelings regarding her family. Her Resonance Liberation, Scarlet Bloom, will allow her to enter an enraged state and perform a wide array of fast dual sword slashes against enemies located directly ahead of her. An’ke: A kind-hearted member of the Black Shores Union, who is always seen with her two Woolies, Cosmos and Cloudy, each representing a part of herself. During her Resonance Liberation, she enters a frenzy-like state which changes her moveset and imbues her attacks during a set duration.

A kind-hearted member of the Black Shores Union, who is always seen with her two Woolies, Cosmos and Cloudy, each representing a part of herself. During her Resonance Liberation, she enters a frenzy-like state which changes her moveset and imbues her attacks during a set duration. Yinlin: During her Resonance Liberations, Yinlin makes use of her mechanical puppet in order to produce a large lightning strike, dealing AoE damage.

During her Resonance Liberations, Yinlin makes use of her mechanical puppet in order to produce a large lightning strike, dealing AoE damage. Jueyuan : During her Resonance Liberation, Jueyuan spawns vines/spikes around her, dealing damage.

: During her Resonance Liberation, Jueyuan spawns vines/spikes around her, dealing damage. Taoki: During her Resonance Liberation, Taoki performs a highly damaging and extremely wide Slash.

During her Resonance Liberation, Taoki performs a highly damaging and extremely wide Slash. Aalto: Aalto’s Resonance Liberation allows him to perform a shot which upon impact generates an Aoe field/cloud that seems to deal damage over time as well as apply other effects.

Aalto’s Resonance Liberation allows him to perform a shot which upon impact generates an Aoe field/cloud that seems to deal damage over time as well as apply other effects. Mortefi: During his Resonance Liberation, Mortefi enters a state similar to An’ke’s, where his attacks are enhanced. Differently from An’ke however, his moveset does not change. While in this state, Mortefi will release projectiles after each of his attacks hit, in a fashion similar to how Xingqiu’s Elemental Burst works in Genshin Impact.

During his Resonance Liberation, Mortefi enters a state similar to An’ke’s, where his attacks are enhanced. Differently from An’ke however, his moveset does not change. While in this state, Mortefi will release projectiles after each of his attacks hit, in a fashion similar to how Xingqiu’s Elemental Burst works in Genshin Impact. Sanhua: Sanhua’s Resonance Liberation allows her to perform a wide slash that deals massive damage and applies Ice.

Sanhua’s Resonance Liberation allows her to perform a wide slash that deals massive damage and applies Ice. Yuanwu: Yuanwy’s Resonance Liberation, allows her to perform a charged punch, dealing damage electrical damage.

Yuanwy’s Resonance Liberation, allows her to perform a charged punch, dealing damage electrical damage. Rover (Protagonist): A mysterious youngster with an unknown past. During their Resonance Liberation, the Rover seems to make use of his unique ability to generate a sound wave dealing AoE damage ahead of their position.

We will update this piece as more regarding the characters is revealed.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023