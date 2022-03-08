With WWE 2K22 now available to those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe and nWo Editions of the game, you’ll be able to experience the high-flying action that the game has to offer. You’ll also be granted some great bonuses to start your game off right, including extra wrestlers, extra credits and so much more.

But, once you buy one of these editions of the game, will you need to hop, skip and jump through hoops, or is the process quick and painless. Well, you’ll be able to find out with our guide on how to claim your pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses for WWE 2K22!

WWE 2K22 – Is The Deluxe Edition Worth It?

After purchasing one of these deluxe editions from a physical location, or your digital storefront of choice, you’ll be in for a treat, as the process to claim these bonuses is one of the easiest you’ll ever come across.

If you purchase a physical copy of the game, you’ll just need to enter the Voucher Code in either the PlayStation Store or in the Xbox Store. From there, you’ll be granted instant access to download the DLC Bonus items, which include new wrestlers, credits, and so much more.

If you have purchased the game digitally from one of the stores above, however, it’s even easier, as you’ll be able to download all of your files at once, making the process seamless from the get-go. You’ll be able to select Download All, to get not only the game, but all of the bonuses included.

Once you do this, you’ll just need to boot the game up. Seriously, that’s all you’ll need to do! As the game starts, and you accept the EULA, Privacy Policy, and Terms Of Service, you’ll see a few prompts to walk you through all of the different bonuses that you’ve claimed.

The main draws of the Deluxe Edition and nWo Editions of the game are the Legacy Wrestlers that are included, along with boosts that can speed your progress in-game up tremendously. With the purchase of the Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive the Season Pass, as well as 3-Days of Early Access.

Fans of the classic nWo Wrestlers such as Scott Hall and Hollywood Hulk Hogan will be tempted with the nWo 4-Life package, which includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, as well as even more wrestlers for you to play around with. With the Season Pass, you’ll have all wrestlers unlocked from the start, allowing you to get into the game and not have to worry about unlocking your favorite wrestler.

The fact that you get everyone from the start, plus extra characters that are not in the base game makes both of these editions a great option for those that are looking to get back in the saddle again, like instant access to all wrestlers, legacy wrestlers and so much more are available to you.

For those who are waiting to see how the game is before spending a large chunk of change on these characters, you’ll be able to purchase the Season Pass at any time, which gives you access to new characters, and all of those that are not currently available to you. So, thankfully, you will be able to get your hands on them at just about any time.

WWE2K22 will be available March 11th, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Early-Acess is available now!