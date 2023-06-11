Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading chapter 361 and are looking for the Black Clover Chapter 362 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Luckily, we now return to a standard release schedule after the long break left us all waiting. Even so, we will provide Black Clover Chapter 362 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Black Clover Chapter 362 Spoilers

No Black Clover Chapter 362 spoilers have been released yet. However, once they drop, we will update this guide, so check back soon! We suspect they will drop mid-week, with the next chapter of Black Clover releasing in a week.

Black Clover Chapter 362 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 362 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 18

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 18

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 18

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 18

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 18

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 18

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 18

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 18

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 18

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 18

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, June 18

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 19

Where Can I Read Black Clover Chapter 362?

You can read Black Clover Chapter 362 for free on Viz Media’s website. The three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 362 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 361 Recap: Asta’s Return

Chapter 361 of Black Clover begins with Yuno’s victory over Lucius, who appears dead. However, to everyone’s surprise, Lucius emerged unharmed and explained that his Soul, Body, Blood, and Bone Magic allowed him to create infinite clones of himself. As the Magic Knights began losing hope, Noelle reminded them there was still a chance.

The chapter then transitions into a flashback where the Black Bulls met with the Witch Queen, seeking her assistance. Vanessa Enoteca appealed to the Queen, who confirmed Asta’s survival in a foreign land. Though the Queen claimed Asta was too far to summon, Dorothy Unsworth appeared and suggested that the Door of Destiny spell, powered by the strongest three witches, could reach him. In the present, Vanessa, Dorothy, and the Queen activated the spell, focusing its power on Spatial Mage Finral Roulacase. The chapter concluded with Asta, now prepared to return home, still in Hino Country.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023