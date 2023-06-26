Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading chapter 363 and are looking for the Black Clover Chapter 364 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Unfortunately, Black Clover is taking a break this week, meaning we must wait longer than usual to see what happens next. However, we will provide Black Clover Chapter 364 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Black Clover Chapter 364 Spoilers

No Black Clover Chapter 364 spoilers have been released yet. However, spoilers are typically released midweek, so we expect them to drop around June 29, 2023, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they do!

Black Clover Chapter 364 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 364 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 9

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 9

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 9

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 9

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 9

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 9

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 9

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 9

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 9

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 9

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 10

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 10

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 364?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Black Clover on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 363 Recap

In this chapter, Lucius has a conversation with Yuno. He observes Yuno’s strong attachment to Asta but informs him that Asta will never return, as he has taken care of it.

Meanwhile, the Black Bulls are engaged in a fight with Damnatio in the Witches’ Forest. Damnatio uses his “Scale Magic: Scale Dominate” to tilt the balance of magic in his favor. He states that preventing the future of the devil who disrupts the peace is crucial for a just and orderly world in Lucius-sama’s land. A group of legless angels combine to attack with a massive beam, while Morgen and Yami face off against each other. Morgen believes that the Witches Forest’s distrustful movement could hinder Lucius’ path to peace. He urges Yami to join forces with him once again, just like in the old days of the Grey Deer. However, Yami declines, stating that he has his own squad now.

As the battle between Damnatio and the Black Bulls continues, the large beam is prevented by trap magic, and some of the Black Bulls arrive to fight Damnatio. He sees them as foolish ones who have given in to the devil and another hindrance to his plans.

