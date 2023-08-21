Black Clover Manga Leaves Weekly Shonen Jump. Here’s Where and When You Can Read Chapter 369

Image: Yuki Tabata

Are you wondering what happened to Black Clover after seeing no release date on websites like Viz Media or Manga Plus for the next chapter? If you were like most fans, you were worried that the manga would go on indefinite hiatus. Well, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that the manga series will continue, but the bad news is it is leaving the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for another publication. Here’s where and when to read Black Clover Chapter 369 and the future chapters in the manga series’ final arc.

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 369?

Image: Yuki Tabata

As a result of personal circumstances, the Black Clover manga will be transitioning from its current publication in Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the quarterly released Jump GIGA magazine. Fans can anticipate the series’ first chapter (Chapter 369) being released in the winter issue of Jump GIGA in December of 2023. However, US fans can breathe easy knowing that Black Clover will still be published on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump platform simultaneously.

Here is an official quote from series writer Yuki Tabata at the end of Chapter 368:

“Transferring to Jump GIGA!!!

As the serialisation of Black Clover has been going on for a long time, the increasing demands of the schedule for a weekly serialisation has been clashing more and more with my own situation as a manga author. Therefore, I’ve been discussing this with the editorial department for a while, and this time we have decided to transfer the serialisation to GIGA.

It’s a sudden move and it might have surprised the readers. I would like to apologise for not being able to finish the serialisation in Weekly Shonen Jump.

However, with GIGA, I believe I can proceed with the climax of Black Clover in a more optimal condition, aligning with my personal situation as a writer! There are still quite a few stories I’d like to draw, that I must draw, so please look forward to them.

I’ll do my best to bring Black Clover to a successful conclusion!

While this may need a bit of your patience, I will definitely power up in the upcoming Winter issue of GIGA, so I would be grateful if you could keep an eye on Asta and everyone else’s future!

Thank you very much for your continued suppoooooort!!”

While this may seem disappointing to only get a new chapter every three months, each chapter will be more than 50 pages long to compensate for the extended publication periods. Black Clover’s new home will cover its final arc, the Ultimate Wizard King Arc. Stay tuned for more details on Black Clover spoilers, release timelines, and recaps so you don’t miss any action!

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2023