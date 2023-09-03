Blue Box Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 115 Spoilers

The tourney is beginning as Taiki develops a different outlook as a challenger in Blue Box. His aim is to go to the Nationals, but first, he must prove himself among the first-years in this tournament, where there were strong favorites placed ahead of him to win. But with new developments, this power balance may shift as Taiki’s chances to win are altered; the catch is, that other players see this too. Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 116 here!
Blue Box Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Blue Box Chapter 116 will be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!
Release Date Countdown
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In the latest chapter, the hare has left the race entirely, but the tortoise has other competition.
RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 115 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 116
Heavy-handed usage of Aesop’s Fables, specifically the Tortoise and the Hare, might prove more accurate than ever. Shuji Yusa has pulled out of the first-year boy’s badminton tournament, leaving a vacuum in his place. People were no longer sure exactly who could win, and while Taiki is determined to take the title and go to the Nationals, others will have to fight him for it.
That being said, his development as a player is becoming more and more clear to his opponents. His games are intense, he’s keeping mindful of how it pushes his endurance, and his eyes are on the prize. In the coming chapters, we might indeed see a splendid tortoise take the title from his undeserving fellow competitors.
- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023