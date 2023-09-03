Blue Box Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 115 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Blue Box Chapter 116 here!

September 3rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 116 Release Date
Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The tourney is beginning as Taiki develops a different outlook as a challenger in Blue Box. His aim is to go to the Nationals, but first, he must prove himself among the first-years in this tournament, where there were strong favorites placed ahead of him to win. But with new developments, this power balance may shift as Taiki’s chances to win are altered; the catch is, that other players see this too. Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 116 here!

Blue Box Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 116 will be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 116
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to check out our Blue Box Chapter 116 release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, the hare has left the race entirely, but the tortoise has other competition.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 115 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 116

Heavy-handed usage of Aesop’s Fables, specifically the Tortoise and the Hare, might prove more accurate than ever. Shuji Yusa has pulled out of the first-year boy’s badminton tournament, leaving a vacuum in his place. People were no longer sure exactly who could win, and while Taiki is determined to take the title and go to the Nationals, others will have to fight him for it.

That being said, his development as a player is becoming more and more clear to his opponents. His games are intense, he’s keeping mindful of how it pushes his endurance, and his eyes are on the prize. In the coming chapters, we might indeed see a splendid tortoise take the title from his undeserving fellow competitors.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :