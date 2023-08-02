Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Blue Box has been a romantic comedy hit for Weekly Shonen Jump since its debut in April 2021. It blurs the lines between typical audiences for Shonen and Shojo manga in a healthy way, enticing its readers with a heartfelt story and good characters. Taiki Inomata from the boys’ badminton team at his school grows closer to his crush, Chinatsu Kano from the girls’ basketball team. Their athletic ambitions often take just as much personal importance as their growing romantic bond in this manga. Check out the Blue Box manga chapter release date schedule for 2023 so you never have to miss a chapter when it drops!

Full Blue Box Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Blue Box runs as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup from Shueisha, so expect new chapters every Sunday. There are naturally some exceptions such as author breaks, WSJ breaks, or holidays, but these will be accounted for, along with other series affected by these breaks.

Blue Box is available to read through VIZ Media on their Blue Box manga portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free on Manga Plus!

As the schedule is subject to change in case of unforeseen hiatus such as if the series’ author, Kouji Miura has to be away for the week, we will keep the data here updated as much as possible. We want the Blue Box manga to have the most accurate release date schedule possible so you know when the next chapter drops!

Chapter Release Date 84 January 6, 2023 85 January 22, 2023 86 January 29, 2023 87 February 5, 2023 88 February 12, 2023 89 February 19, 2023 90 February 26, 2023 91 March 5, 2023 92 March 12, 2023 93 March 19, 2023 94 March 26, 2023 95 April 2, 2023 96 April 9, 2023 97 April 16, 2023 98 April 23, 2023 99 May 7, 2023 100 May 14, 2023 101 May 21, 2023 102 May 28, 2023 103 June 4, 2023 104 June 11, 2023 105 June 18, 2023 106 June 25, 2023 107 July 2, 2023 108 July 9, 2023 109 July 16, 2023 110 July 23, 2023 111 July 30, 2023 112 August 6, 2023 113 August 20, 2023 114 August 27, 2023 115 September 3, 2023 116 September 10, 2023 117 September 17, 2023 118 September 24, 2023 119 October 1, 2023 120 October 8, 2023 121 October 15, 2023 122 October 22, 2023 123 October 29, 2023 124 November 5, 2023 125 November 12, 2023 126 November 19, 2023 127 November 26, 2023 128 December 3, 2023 129 December 10, 2023 130 December 17, 2023 131 December 24, 2023

The nice part about this being a weekly series is there aren’t too many breaks between chapters. Readers have been increasingly invested in whether this pair gets together, and even though it’s all but certain given their chemistry, life gets in the way for each of them. Check back every week for new chapters of Blue Box!

