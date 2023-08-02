Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

August 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box has been a romantic comedy hit for Weekly Shonen Jump since its debut in April 2021. It blurs the lines between typical audiences for Shonen and Shojo manga in a healthy way, enticing its readers with a heartfelt story and good characters. Taiki Inomata from the boys’ badminton team at his school grows closer to his crush, Chinatsu Kano from the girls’ basketball team. Their athletic ambitions often take just as much personal importance as their growing romantic bond in this manga. Check out the Blue Box manga chapter release date schedule for 2023 so you never have to miss a chapter when it drops!

Full Blue Box Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Blue Box runs as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup from Shueisha, so expect new chapters every Sunday. There are naturally some exceptions such as author breaks, WSJ breaks, or holidays, but these will be accounted for, along with other series affected by these breaks.

Blue Box is available to read through VIZ Media on their Blue Box manga portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free on Manga Plus!

As the schedule is subject to change in case of unforeseen hiatus such as if the series’ author, Kouji Miura has to be away for the week, we will keep the data here updated as much as possible. We want the Blue Box manga to have the most accurate release date schedule possible so you know when the next chapter drops!

ChapterRelease Date
84January 6, 2023
85January 22, 2023
86January 29, 2023
87February 5, 2023
88February 12, 2023
89February 19, 2023
90February 26, 2023
91March 5, 2023
92March 12, 2023
93March 19, 2023
94March 26, 2023
95April 2, 2023
96April 9, 2023
97April 16, 2023
98April 23, 2023
99May 7, 2023
100May 14, 2023
101May 21, 2023
102May 28, 2023
103June 4, 2023
104June 11, 2023
105June 18, 2023
106June 25, 2023
107July 2, 2023
108July 9, 2023
109July 16, 2023
110July 23, 2023
111July 30, 2023
112August 6, 2023
113August 20, 2023
114August 27, 2023
115September 3, 2023
116September 10, 2023
117September 17, 2023
118September 24, 2023
119October 1, 2023
120October 8, 2023
121October 15, 2023
122October 22, 2023
123October 29, 2023
124November 5, 2023
125November 12, 2023
126November 19, 2023
127November 26, 2023
128December 3, 2023
129December 10, 2023
130December 17, 2023
131December 24, 2023

The nice part about this being a weekly series is there aren’t too many breaks between chapters. Readers have been increasingly invested in whether this pair gets together, and even though it’s all but certain given their chemistry, life gets in the way for each of them. Check back every week for new chapters of Blue Box!

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023

