Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Blue Box has been a romantic comedy hit for Weekly Shonen Jump since its debut in April 2021. It blurs the lines between typical audiences for Shonen and Shojo manga in a healthy way, enticing its readers with a heartfelt story and good characters. Taiki Inomata from the boys’ badminton team at his school grows closer to his crush, Chinatsu Kano from the girls’ basketball team. Their athletic ambitions often take just as much personal importance as their growing romantic bond in this manga. Check out the Blue Box manga chapter release date schedule for 2023 so you never have to miss a chapter when it drops!
Full Blue Box Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Blue Box runs as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup from Shueisha, so expect new chapters every Sunday. There are naturally some exceptions such as author breaks, WSJ breaks, or holidays, but these will be accounted for, along with other series affected by these breaks.
Blue Box is available to read through VIZ Media on their Blue Box manga portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free on Manga Plus!
As the schedule is subject to change in case of unforeseen hiatus such as if the series’ author, Kouji Miura has to be away for the week, we will keep the data here updated as much as possible. We want the Blue Box manga to have the most accurate release date schedule possible so you know when the next chapter drops!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|84
|January 6, 2023
|85
|January 22, 2023
|86
|January 29, 2023
|87
|February 5, 2023
|88
|February 12, 2023
|89
|February 19, 2023
|90
|February 26, 2023
|91
|March 5, 2023
|92
|March 12, 2023
|93
|March 19, 2023
|94
|March 26, 2023
|95
|April 2, 2023
|96
|April 9, 2023
|97
|April 16, 2023
|98
|April 23, 2023
|99
|May 7, 2023
|100
|May 14, 2023
|101
|May 21, 2023
|102
|May 28, 2023
|103
|June 4, 2023
|104
|June 11, 2023
|105
|June 18, 2023
|106
|June 25, 2023
|107
|July 2, 2023
|108
|July 9, 2023
|109
|July 16, 2023
|110
|July 23, 2023
|111
|July 30, 2023
|112
|August 6, 2023
|113
|August 20, 2023
|114
|August 27, 2023
|115
|September 3, 2023
|116
|September 10, 2023
|117
|September 17, 2023
|118
|September 24, 2023
|119
|October 1, 2023
|120
|October 8, 2023
|121
|October 15, 2023
|122
|October 22, 2023
|123
|October 29, 2023
|124
|November 5, 2023
|125
|November 12, 2023
|126
|November 19, 2023
|127
|November 26, 2023
|128
|December 3, 2023
|129
|December 10, 2023
|130
|December 17, 2023
|131
|December 24, 2023
The nice part about this being a weekly series is there aren’t too many breaks between chapters. Readers have been increasingly invested in whether this pair gets together, and even though it’s all but certain given their chemistry, life gets in the way for each of them. Check back every week for new chapters of Blue Box!
- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023