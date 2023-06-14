The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Shueisha / VIZ Media

The Elusive Samurai might star a prince with the uncanny ability to slip out of his pursuer’s grasp, but you’ll find the manga is much easier to attain. The series has been going strong since January 25, 2021, from the creator Yūsei Matsui, known for other such hits as Assassination Classroom. While it’s difficult to say precisely how long the series will run, The Elusive Samurai covers a lot of ground with its magic-realism-infused historical plot. Read on for our tentative The Elusive Samurai manga release date schedule for 2023!

Full Elusive Samurai Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

The Elusive Samurai runs weekly via Shueisha and Viz’s Shonen Jump, except when the magazine or Yūsei Matsui take a hiatus. The series follows the pattern of breaks most other Shonen Jump releases take, so we’ve been able to track and compile the dates you can anticipate new chapters.

Chapter Release Date 93 January 6, 2023 94 January 22, 2023 95 January 29, 2023 96 February 5, 2023 97 February 12, 2023 98 February 19, 2023 99 February 26, 2023 100 March 5, 2023 101 March 12, 2023 102 March 19, 2023 103 March 26, 2023 104 April 2, 2023 105 April 9, 2023 106 April 16, 2023 107 April 23, 2023 108 May 7, 2023 109 May 14, 2023 110 May 21, 2023 111 May 28, 2023 112 June 4, 2023 113 June 11, 2023 114 June 18, 2023 115 June 25, 2023 116 July 2, 2023 117 July 9, 2023 118 July 16, 2023 119 July 23, 2023 120 July 30, 2023 121 August 6, 2023 122 August 13, 2023 123 August 20, 2023 124 August 27, 2023 125 September 3, 2023 126 September 10, 2023 127 September 17, 2023 128 September 24, 2023 129 October 1, 2023 130 October 8, 2023 131 October 15, 2023 132 October 22, 2023 133 October 29, 2023 134 November 5, 2023 135 November 12, 2023 136 November 19, 2023 137 November 26, 2023 138 December 3, 2023 139 December 10, 2023 140 December 17, 2023 141 December 24, 2023

Any announcements of a break or whether the series will draw to a close will be closely monitored and added to this schedule. You can read the series as a paid subscriber to VIZ Media through the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free through Manga Plus!

As you can tell, The Elusive Samurai has a very reliable release pattern even when compared to other ostensibly weekly series. Keep an eye out for updates in the future!

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023