The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule
The Elusive Samurai might star a prince with the uncanny ability to slip out of his pursuer’s grasp, but you’ll find the manga is much easier to attain. The series has been going strong since January 25, 2021, from the creator Yūsei Matsui, known for other such hits as Assassination Classroom. While it’s difficult to say precisely how long the series will run, The Elusive Samurai covers a lot of ground with its magic-realism-infused historical plot. Read on for our tentative The Elusive Samurai manga release date schedule for 2023!

Full Elusive Samurai Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

The Elusive Samurai runs weekly via Shueisha and Viz’s Shonen Jump, except when the magazine or Yūsei Matsui take a hiatus. The series follows the pattern of breaks most other Shonen Jump releases take, so we’ve been able to track and compile the dates you can anticipate new chapters.

ChapterRelease Date
93January 6, 2023
94January 22, 2023
95January 29, 2023
96February 5, 2023
97February 12, 2023
98February 19, 2023
99February 26, 2023
100March 5, 2023
101March 12, 2023
102March 19, 2023
103March 26, 2023
104April 2, 2023
105April 9, 2023
106April 16, 2023
107April 23, 2023
108May 7, 2023
109May 14, 2023
110May 21, 2023
111May 28, 2023
112June 4, 2023
113June 11, 2023
114June 18, 2023
115June 25, 2023
116July 2, 2023
117July 9, 2023
118July 16, 2023
119July 23, 2023
120July 30, 2023
121August 6, 2023
122August 13, 2023
123August 20, 2023
124August 27, 2023
125September 3, 2023
126September 10, 2023
127September 17, 2023
128September 24, 2023
129October 1, 2023
130October 8, 2023
131October 15, 2023
132October 22, 2023
133October 29, 2023
134November 5, 2023
135November 12, 2023
136November 19, 2023
137November 26, 2023
138December 3, 2023
139December 10, 2023
140December 17, 2023
141December 24, 2023

Any announcements of a break or whether the series will draw to a close will be closely monitored and added to this schedule. You can read the series as a paid subscriber to VIZ Media through the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free through Manga Plus!

As you can tell, The Elusive Samurai has a very reliable release pattern even when compared to other ostensibly weekly series. Keep an eye out for updates in the future!

