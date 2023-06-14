The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

The Elusive Samurai might star a prince with the uncanny ability to slip out of his pursuer’s grasp, but you’ll find the manga is much easier to attain. The series has been going strong since January 25, 2021, from the creator Yūsei Matsui, known for other such hits as Assassination Classroom. While it’s difficult to say precisely how long the series will run, The Elusive Samurai covers a lot of ground with its magic-realism-infused historical plot. Read on for our tentative The Elusive Samurai manga release date schedule for 2023!
Full Elusive Samurai Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
The Elusive Samurai runs weekly via Shueisha and Viz’s Shonen Jump, except when the magazine or Yūsei Matsui take a hiatus. The series follows the pattern of breaks most other Shonen Jump releases take, so we’ve been able to track and compile the dates you can anticipate new chapters.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|93
|January 6, 2023
|94
|January 22, 2023
|95
|January 29, 2023
|96
|February 5, 2023
|97
|February 12, 2023
|98
|February 19, 2023
|99
|February 26, 2023
|100
|March 5, 2023
|101
|March 12, 2023
|102
|March 19, 2023
|103
|March 26, 2023
|104
|April 2, 2023
|105
|April 9, 2023
|106
|April 16, 2023
|107
|April 23, 2023
|108
|May 7, 2023
|109
|May 14, 2023
|110
|May 21, 2023
|111
|May 28, 2023
|112
|June 4, 2023
|113
|June 11, 2023
|114
|June 18, 2023
|115
|June 25, 2023
|116
|July 2, 2023
|117
|July 9, 2023
|118
|July 16, 2023
|119
|July 23, 2023
|120
|July 30, 2023
|121
|August 6, 2023
|122
|August 13, 2023
|123
|August 20, 2023
|124
|August 27, 2023
|125
|September 3, 2023
|126
|September 10, 2023
|127
|September 17, 2023
|128
|September 24, 2023
|129
|October 1, 2023
|130
|October 8, 2023
|131
|October 15, 2023
|132
|October 22, 2023
|133
|October 29, 2023
|134
|November 5, 2023
|135
|November 12, 2023
|136
|November 19, 2023
|137
|November 26, 2023
|138
|December 3, 2023
|139
|December 10, 2023
|140
|December 17, 2023
|141
|December 24, 2023
Any announcements of a break or whether the series will draw to a close will be closely monitored and added to this schedule. You can read the series as a paid subscriber to VIZ Media through the Shonen Jump manga reader app, or for free through Manga Plus!
As you can tell, The Elusive Samurai has a very reliable release pattern even when compared to other ostensibly weekly series. Keep an eye out for updates in the future!
- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023