Blue Lock Chapter 229 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Blue Lock Chapter 228 shows Barou tying the game at 2-2 after his amazing shot between Isagi and Kaiser’s legs. Unfortunately for us fans, we have an extended-release timeline for Chapter 229, leaving us with what will happen next. However, we have a reliable source that will drop Blue Lock Chapter 229 spoilers before the official release, so you don’t have to wait that long to see how Isagi will respond. Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock 229.

Blue Lock Chapter 229 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 229 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, with the extended break, we expect they will drop around August 18. Check back soon, as we will update this guide once spoilers become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 229 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 229 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 23

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 23

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 23

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 23

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 23

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 23

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 23

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 23

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 23

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 23

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 23

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 24

Blue Lock Chapter 228 Recap

Chapter 228 of Blue Lock, titled “Damn Brat,” continues the story from the previous manga. Barou tries to dribble toward Bastard Munchen’s goal, but Isagi and Kaiser block him.

During the chapter, Isagi thinks aloud while strategizing against Barou. With Michael Kaiser by his side, they block Barou’s path, leaving him only two options: shooting at the near or far post. Even Gagamaru is prepared to stop a shot if he sees Barou attempt one. However, Barou decides not to shoot as Isagi and Kaiser cover any openings.

Barou refused to take the shot despite Isagi’s wonderings and Snuffy’s taunts to pass the ball to the master striker. Barou knew there were no openings in front of him. Instead of using the cut-in that Isagi had predicted, he dribbled the ball away from his opponents to create an opening. He stated he was willing to die honorably if he couldn’t become the world’s number-one king in the future.

Barou scored the goal by shooting the ball between Isagi and Kaiser’s legs. Snuffy was in the way, but Barou asked him to move, and the ball went into the goal, ending Chapter 228 with a tie score of 2-2.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 229?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 229 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

