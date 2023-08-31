Blue Lock Chapter 231 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

At the end of Blue Lock chapter 230, we see Hiori Yo joining the match after Noa accepts their proposal. However, that acceptance came with a heavy consequence if they should fail. Will we finally see Hiori and Isagi score a goal to win the game for Bastard Munchen? This latest development is exciting, so it is only natural if you are searching for Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers. Luckily, our leak source continues to score goals, and we will have them posted shortly!

Blue Lock Chapter 231 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans have been released. However, based on previous leaks, we expect them to drop by September 2nd. Check back at this date, as we will update this guide once leaks become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 231 Release Timeline

Blue Lock

Chapter 231

The Blue Lock Chapter 231 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , September 6

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , September 6

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , September 6

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , September 6

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , September 6

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , September 6

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , September 6

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , September 6

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , September 6

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , September 6

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , September 6

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, September 7

Blue Lock Chapter 230 Recap

Chapter 230 of Blue Lock, titled “Buddy,” takes place after Barou’s goal and Snuffy’s announcement about his retirement. As the team celebrated the moment, Yoichi Isagi felt frustrated by Barou’s goal and felt like he had no chance of defeating either Barou or Kaiser.

Jingo came to apologize to Isagi for not being able to keep up with Snuffy, which caused the goal. Isagi reassured Raichi that he played well. The announcer revealed that the three-minute time limit for the master strikers had ended, and they had to leave the field. This gave Isagi a glimmer of hope.

The team members were set to change, which would ultimately change the field. Snuffy went out first, and Sendo rejoined the match. Noa wanted Kurona to rejoin the match, but he was unfit. Kiyora Jin was asked to play as a right-back instead of Noa, who believed that he could get substituted into the match. However, Isagi stopped Kiyora, as he believed that he was a direct replacement for Kurona and would essentially change nothing.

Isagi demanded that Noa have Hiori join the match. Isagi believed that Hiori they play similarly, and Hiori could help him score the final goal and become the protagonist of the match. Noa tried to reject the proposal due to its irrationality. However, Hiori Yo himself convinced Noa about the same.

Noa accepted the substitution proposal but set a condition. If the pair failed their mission, they would be booted from regulars. Nevertheless, Isagi and Hiori were willing to take the risk as they headed to the field.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 231?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 231 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

