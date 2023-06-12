Dandadan Chapter 111 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Are you looking for a Dandadan Chapter 111 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? We are on a standard weekly release schedule, but with the exciting fight concluding the chapter, we can’t wait to see what happens next. Because of this, Dandadan Chapter 111 spoilers will be released soon, so you don’t have to wait to see what happens next.

Dandadan Chapter 110 Recap

Chapter 110, titled “Wicked Power,” follows Shrimp as he searches for survivors and eventually comes across Aira. While they search for other survivors, they stumble upon a fallen Enjoji, but his condition remains uncertain as the chapter shifts to Vamola’s perspective. A new alien arrives, prompting a battle with Momo. The fight reaches a standstill, and the chapter concludes with numerous aliens appearing in the background.

Dandadan Chapter 111 Spoilers

No spoilers or raw scans have been released for Chapter 111 of Dandadan. We anticipate their release around June 15th. Please check back later, as we will update this guide once they become available.

Dandadan Chapter 111 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 111 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, June 19

9:00 AM MST Monday, June 19

10:00 AM CST Monday, June 19

12:00 PM EST Monday, June 19

1:00 PM AST Monday, June 19

2:00 PM BRT Monday, June 19

5:00 PM GMT Monday, June 19

7:00 PM CEST Monday, June 19

9:30 PM IST Monday, June 19

11:00 PM ICT Monday, June 19

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 19

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, June 20

Where Can I Read Dandadan Chapter 111?

You can read Dandadan Chapter 111 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 111 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Dandadan.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023