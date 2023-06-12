Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hajime Komoto

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Mashle is currently at its peak, with each chapter packed full of exciting content. However, waiting a week for the next installment can be tough due to the high level of anticipation. Fortunately, spoilers for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 will be available soon, allowing you to satisfy your curiosity and see what happens next without delay.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 Spoilers

Currently, no spoilers are available for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160. However, according to previous leaks, the spoilers and raw scans are anticipated to be released on or around June 15, 2023. Please check back with us for updates; we will keep this guide current.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 Release Timeline

The Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 18

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 18

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 18

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 18

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 18

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 18

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 18

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 18

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 18

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 18

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, June 18

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 19

Related: My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can I Read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160?

You can read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 160 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 159 Recap: Poor Innocent Zero

In Chapter 159, titled “Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Rewind,” Innocent Zero tries to use time rewind magic to defeat Mash. However, every attempt leads to his defeat, as he requires mana to cast the spell. Towards the end of the chapter, Innocent Zero accepts his defeat and begins to share his sad backstory, but Mash interrupts him and defeats him in a shocking twist.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023