Edens Zero Chapter 243 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 242 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 243 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 243 Spoilers

Edens Zero Chapter 243 spoilers and raw scans have finally been released:

Here is a brief summary of the chapter:

Muller is listening in on everything, including the conversations between the Edens Zero crew. Meanwhile, Rebecca falls victim to Muller’s trap. However, was this unintentional, or did she detect it and purposely get trapped so she could leave clues for the others to find her and Muller?

Edens Zero Chapter 243 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 243 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 13

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, June 13

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 13

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, June 13

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, June 13

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, June 13

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, June 13

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, June 13

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 14

Edens Zero Chapter 242 Recap: Is Muller a Quack or a Genius?

Muller has taken control of the Empire’s fleet, which poses an obstacle to Shura and Shiki’s journey to The Temple. Nevertheless, the Edens crew possesses extensive combat expertise, including piloting skills, which could prove advantageous.

The Crew of Edens soar into battle with their fighter planes, utilizing their unique abilities to the fullest. Their display of skill and precision can only be likened to the heroic Star Fox Squadron from the popular video game franchise. The team effortlessly slices through the enemy forces, leaving them no chance to retaliate. Even the witch among them harnesses the power of the Edens Zero’s main cannon, obliterating a large group of enemy capital ships.

As Shura returns unexpectedly, Muller becomes furious and listens to their conversations. He overhears Hermit talking about “the last world” and realizes they come from a different universe. This only strengthens Muller’s determination to proceed with his plan to travel through time. Moreover, he learns that Rebecca has her mother’s time travel Ether, which sparks an idea. To carry out his plan, Muller disguises his voice as Shiki’s and instructs Rebecca to meet him at specific coordinates, and she complies.

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 243?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 243 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 243 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023