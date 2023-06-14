Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 243 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 244 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? The last chapter’s ending left us wondering what will happen to Muller now that he has finally been discovered. Because of this, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 244 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 244 Spoilers

As of now, there are no spoilers or raw scans for Edens Zero Chapter 244 that have been released. However, we anticipate their arrival over the weekend. Please check back with us soon, as we will promptly update this guide once they become accessible.

Edens Zero Chapter 244 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 244 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 21

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 22

Edens Zero Chapter 243 Recap: Du-Dun

Rebecca falls into Muller’s trap, which upsets fans because she is easily tricked. However, it is essential to remember what is evident to us, the reader, isn’t for the characters. Still, we see Muller plan to use the power of gravity he obtained from Xenolith, the twenty thousand imperial antimatter bombs, and the time ether from Rebecca to gain the ability to travel through time. For a moment, we thought Muller would chop Rebecca’s legs off with a chainsaw, but Amira, from the Galactic Intelligence Agency, swoops in and saves the day. What will happen to Muller now that the rest of the team has found him?

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 244?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 244 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 244 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

