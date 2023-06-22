Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 244 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 245 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Because of this, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 245 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 245 Spoilers

No Edens Zero Chapter 245 spoilers have been released yet. However, we expect them to drop by the weekend of June 24, so check back soon because we will update this guide once they drop.

Edens Zero Chapter 245 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 245 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , June 28

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 28

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 28

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 28

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 28

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 28

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 28

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 28

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 28

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 29

Edens Zero Chapter 244 Recap: Super Ultimate Magimech Attack

Edens Zero Chapter 244, “Iron Rain,” starts with Rebecca being rescued and Skiki bypassing the Xenolith powers. Because of this, Mueller decides he will cause enemy fighters to crash into Nero 1. We are then introduced to several Oracion Seis Interstellar: Eraser, Holy, Feather, Jaguar, Victory, and Amira, who, to the surprise of everyone, exists in this timeframe too. They will help protect Nero 1 by stopping the falling fighters ordered by Mueller (and provide cheesy one-liners while doing it). The chapter then comes to a close, with Mueller getting defeated spectacularly while learning that it doesn’t matter how powerful you are if you don’t know how to use it properly.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 245?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 245 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

