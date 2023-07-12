Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Have you completed Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 and are eager to know about Chapter 113’s spoilers, release date, and summary? The introduction of the Great One and Percy’s minis has left a lot of questions unanswered. To assist you in dealing with the wait, we will promptly provide you with raw scans and spoilers for Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113, so you won’t have to wait long to satisfy your curiosity.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 Spoilers

No Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, they always drop on the weekend before the official release date, meaning you can expect them to be released by July 15. So check back, and we will update this guide once they become available.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 Release Timeline

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 19

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 19

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 19

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 19

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 20

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 Recap

.The initial day of training for Percival and the crew has ended. On the following day, Percy is having difficulty fighting a level 2 MacDuff. Suddenly, the Mini-Percivals transform into fully-formed beings with their personalities and desires. One of them lands a hit on MacDuff and declares themselves as Zarura N’Du, a “Piece of our Great One.” This raises questions about who the Great One is and what this statement means.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 Fan Theories About Percy

Many fans speculate that Percy may be a manifestation of an unknown powerful or even primordial entity, such as Chaos. Others believe that some other force may have created Chaos and that Percy is a mere fragment, drawing power from that source. One fan theory, in particular, seems to be gaining traction. According to this theory, Chaos, the creator of everything, also created the concepts of War, Famine, Pestilence, and Death. However, due to their dangerous nature, they were sealed away. When Chaos was reborn as Arthur, the seal was broken, and these concepts found hosts, just like Chaos did. Regardless, it is clear that Percy possesses enough strength to overcome McDuff, but he has yet to fully understand how to harness it.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113?

You can read Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

