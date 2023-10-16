Images: Tsukasa Abe / Shogakukan / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is yet another series this year bolstered by a fantastic anime to become an instant addition among casual and longtime manga readers. It follows a wholesome and original premise as Frieren, an immortal elf mage, seeks to pay tribute to a beloved friend after realizing too late how important he was to her. If you want to keep up with this series and never miss a chapter, you’ll want to keep us as a resource. Check out this Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga chapter release date schedule for 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters!

Full Frieren Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End releases new chapters in Weekly Shonen Sunday, which releases every Wednesday in Japan (you read that right!) or on Tuesdays in the West. WSS is one of the most popular manga magazines out there, publishing massive hits like Komi Can’t Communicate, and it’s no surprise that Frieren’s a success, too. However, with the recent year the series has been having, the already-infrequent release pattern took a hit with a springtime hiatus and the usual hiatuses you can find with other big manga.

You can read Frieren as a paid subscriber on the VIZ Manga subscription service either on desktop or the mobile app of the same name. As the series falls under the Shogakukan publisher umbrella it unfortunately isn’t on Manga Plus, but it’s still highly worthwhile. Once a new chapter is published, it’s immediately available on VIZ Manga, with updates on when new episodes are released.

Please note: due to this tricky release pattern, this Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga schedule is subject to possible date changes throughout the year. Any updates will be brought to this schedule to ensure accuracy.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Chapter Release Date 107 January 17, 2023 108 March 21, 2023 109 March 28, 2023 110 April 4, 2023 111 September 5, 2023 112 September 12, 2023 113 September 26, 2023 114 October 3, 2023 115 October 17, 2023 116 October 24, 2023 117 October 31, 2023 118 November 7, 2023 119 November 14, 2023 120 November 21, 2023 121 November 28, 2023 122 December 5, 2023 123 December 12, 2023 124 December 19, 2023

As you can already tell, even when off hiatus the series takes smaller breaks fairly often. The upcoming dates are speculations based on the best-case scenario. Expect changes soon, but we’ll keep you posted through the year and into 2024!

