Latest Manga News July 7, 2023 – SAND LAND Manga Gets Full Color Release

Image: Akira Toriyama

Our devoted group of manga fans is dedicated to delivering the latest news and updates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Whether you’re a long-time enthusiast or just starting to discover this captivating genre, we’ve got you covered. In today’s edition, we’ll be covering a graphic novel adaptation of a well-known manga, a manga adaptation of a popular anime series, and a full-color release of a manga from one of the most skilled writers.

Graphic Novel Adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s Alabaster Manga

Image: Osamu Tezuka

Noir Caesar announced on Monday at its Anime Expo panel that they are producing a graphic novel adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s Alabaster manga. The company added that the reimagined story aims to “add some depth and layers” to the titular main character and details about the African American civil rights movement in the 1970s. North American publisher Digital Manga funded a Kickstarter campaign to localize and publish the two-volume Alabaster manga in 2015.

Pokemon Horizons Gets Manga Spinoff

Image: OLM

A new manga based on the latest Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime has been announced by Shogakukan’s Ciao magazine. The manga, titled Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ (Pokémon ~Detouring Volt Tacklers!!~) will be released on August 3 and will include comedic elements in the upcoming issue. Similar to Pocket Monsters ~ Liko’s Treasure ~, this series will follow the shōjo manga line. Keep an eye out for more updates on this captivating spinoff!

Related: Sand Land Manga: What’s it About, Where to Read It, and What to Expect from the New Game

SAND LAND Manga Gets Full Color Release

Image: Akira Toriyama

Saikyō Jump magazine by Shueisha has announced that the next edition, starting on August 4, will feature Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND manga in full color. Based on the manga, the upcoming anime film will be released in Japan on August 18, with a world premiere screening at this year’s Comic-Con International in San Diego from July 21 to 23. Furthermore, the manga has inspired a new action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. More details to follow as we get closer to the release date for the full color version of SAND LAND.