Latest Manga News – June 12, 2023

Two New Mangas Will Launch in Weekly Shonen Jump

Image: Kawada and Ikuo Hachiya

Two new manga series are set to launch in the next two weeks in Weekly Shonen Jump, as announced in the 28th issue of Shueisha’s magazine on Monday. Kawada’s Asumi Kakeru, which centers around a timid young boy named Nito and his MMA journey, will debut in the 29th issue on June 19. Meanwhile, Ikuo Hachiya’s Ice Head Gil, a “fantasy battle” manga set on a snowy island, will be released in the 30th issue on June 26.

One Piece Manga Will Take a Break After Chapter 1086

Image: Eiichira Oda

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of a popular manga, has announced that he will take a four-week break to undergo surgery for a severe case of astigmatism. Despite being in the final stages of the manga, he has decided to prioritize his health and get the surgery done now. Although this may be disappointing news for manga fans, as recent chapters have contained significant plot developments, Oda’s return with improved vision will undoubtedly benefit the quality of the manga.

Goblin Slayer Prequel Announced

Image: Kurokawa

During a live twitch the publisher of Goblin Slayer announced the release of the prequel, called Daikatana, which will be set ten years before the events of the main manga series. The prequel will be written by Kumo Kagyu and will be drawn by Shogo Aoki. Daikatana is expected to be released on September 14 in France.

Here is the main synopsis of Daikatana:

The Dungeon of Death, located in the far north of this world, had a reputation for being impregnable and deadly. However, a group of six brave adventurers, who would later be referred to as Heroes, took on the challenge. This event occurred a decade prior to the main story of Goblin Slayer. The group knew they would need to gain experience before they could achieve their goal.

Black Jack’s New Manga Series is Co-Produced by AI

Image: Osamu Tezuka

A new manga co-produced by Tezuka Productions and AI is set to launch in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine this fall. This Black Jack series is a classic work by Osamu Tezuka and is being released as part of the “TEZUKA2023” project. The manga is also meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Black Jack. However, this move has angered fans of the long-running manga and says it is an extremely disrespectful way to honor Tezuka’s masterpiece and those at Tezuka Productions don’t actually read the manga that they are supposed to be “celebrating.”

This project involves an AI based on ChatGPT-4, which utilizes technology developed by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), a research and development agency based in Japan. The project is being carried out in collaboration with Professor Satoshi Kurihara from Keio University’s Faculty of Science and Technology, as well as Makoto Tezuka from Tezuka Production.

