Latest Manga News June 26, 2023 – Viz Media Will Raise Manga Volume Prices

Image: Viz Media

Our team of manga enthusiasts is committed to delivering the latest manga news and updates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to this captivating genre, we have everything you need. Today’s news includes the much-awaited conclusion of a beloved manga series in July, the surprising comeback of another manga series just in time for summer, and the price hike of a popular manga provider.

Otaku ni Otoku na Gyaru Gurashi Manga Ends July 26

Image: Haruto Hino

In the latest issue of Kadokawa’s Shōnen Ace magazine, it has been announced that the manga series A Gal’s Guide To Budget Living for an Otaku by Haruto Hino will conclude in the upcoming issue on July 26th. The story revolves around Yutaka Kongōji, a wealthy individual who spends his allowance purchasing merchandise for his favorite idol. However, he is forced to move into a shabby apartment when his family’s business goes bankrupt. In his new dwelling, he meets Rino Hinata, a well-liked but budget-conscious student who suggests they live together to save money.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! Manga Returns After 7-month Break

Image: Hiroshi Hiroyama

A brand new chapter of Hiroshi Hiroyama’s Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! manga has been published in Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine’s August issue. Chapter 71 marks the manga’s first new chapter since November 2022’s chapter 70.2. In the latest chapter, Hiroyama reveals that the manga is approaching its climax. The manga, which re-imagines Fate/stay night’s Illyasviel von Einzbern as a magical girl in an alternate universe, is Hiroyama’s original work.

Viz Media Will Raise Manga Volume Prices

Image: Viz Media

Starting January 2024, Viz Media will raise their manga prices from $9.99 to $11.99 per volume. This price increase will apply to all new volumes of ongoing series and any new series that Viz Media launches. Amazon and Barnes & Noble are now reflecting the updated price for new manga volumes released in English after January 1, 2024. Despite the price increase, Viz Media’s new pricing will remain within the same range as other English-language manga publishers. For example, standard single volumes of manga from Kodansha USA Publishing cost $12.99, while Yen Press and Seven Seas Entertainment charge between $12.99 and $14.99.