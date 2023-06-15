Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 122? It’s amusing and relatable that even highly skilled assassins experience the same airport woes as the rest of us. Will they successfully locate their luggage? To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release later in the week.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 122 Recap

In Chapter 122, we see Slur welcome his old friends back, Lu getting sidelined, and Sakamoto and his crew travel to Thailand. In a somewhat hilarious and surprising turn of events, assassins lost their luggage full of weapons in a civilian airport… I guess good help is hard to find these days. But can we appreciate Hyo and Heisuke classic odd couple dynamic that is quickly turning into a budding bromance?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 18

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 18

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 18

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 18

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 18

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 18

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 18

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 18

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 18

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 18

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, June 18

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 19

Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 123 of Sakamoto Days at this time. However, we’ll keep you in the loop as soon as any information becomes available. We’re committed to bringing you the latest updates on this thrilling chapter, so please stay tuned!

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 123?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

