Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for Sakamoto Days manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

June 15th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for a Sakamoto Days manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Meet Taro Sakamoto, an infamous assassin who was both feared by villains and respected by hitmen. However, everything changed when he fell in love and decided to retire, get married, and become a father. But over time, Sakamoto gained weight and now runs a local store in the neighborhood. What people don’t know is that behind his jovial demeanor lies a former legendary hitman. Will he be able to keep his family safe from danger? Brace yourself for an exciting action-comedy series written by Yuto Suzuki.

Full Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

ChapterDate
123June 18, 2023
124June 25, 2023
125July 2, 2023
126July 9, 2023
127July 16, 2023
128July 23, 2023
129July 30, 2023
130August 6, 2023
131August 13, 2023
132August 20, 2023
133August 27, 2023
134September 3, 2023
135September 10, 2023
136September 17, 2023
137September 24, 2023
138October 1, 2023
139October 8, 2023
140October 15, 2023
141October 22, 2023
142October 29, 2023
143November 5, 2023
144November 12, 2023
145November 19, 2023
146November 26, 2023
147December 3, 2023
148December 10, 2023
149December 17, 2023
150December 24, 2023
151December 31, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Sakamoto Days chapters weekly, every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

