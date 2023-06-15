Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Sakamoto Days manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Meet Taro Sakamoto, an infamous assassin who was both feared by villains and respected by hitmen. However, everything changed when he fell in love and decided to retire, get married, and become a father. But over time, Sakamoto gained weight and now runs a local store in the neighborhood. What people don’t know is that behind his jovial demeanor lies a former legendary hitman. Will he be able to keep his family safe from danger? Brace yourself for an exciting action-comedy series written by Yuto Suzuki.
Full Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule (2023)
You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.
|Chapter
|Date
|123
|June 18, 2023
|124
|June 25, 2023
|125
|July 2, 2023
|126
|July 9, 2023
|127
|July 16, 2023
|128
|July 23, 2023
|129
|July 30, 2023
|130
|August 6, 2023
|131
|August 13, 2023
|132
|August 20, 2023
|133
|August 27, 2023
|134
|September 3, 2023
|135
|September 10, 2023
|136
|September 17, 2023
|137
|September 24, 2023
|138
|October 1, 2023
|139
|October 8, 2023
|140
|October 15, 2023
|141
|October 22, 2023
|142
|October 29, 2023
|143
|November 5, 2023
|144
|November 12, 2023
|145
|November 19, 2023
|146
|November 26, 2023
|147
|December 3, 2023
|148
|December 10, 2023
|149
|December 17, 2023
|150
|December 24, 2023
|151
|December 31, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Sakamoto Days chapters weekly, every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023