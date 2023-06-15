Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for a Sakamoto Days manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Meet Taro Sakamoto, an infamous assassin who was both feared by villains and respected by hitmen. However, everything changed when he fell in love and decided to retire, get married, and become a father. But over time, Sakamoto gained weight and now runs a local store in the neighborhood. What people don’t know is that behind his jovial demeanor lies a former legendary hitman. Will he be able to keep his family safe from danger? Brace yourself for an exciting action-comedy series written by Yuto Suzuki.

Sakamoto Days Manga Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

Chapter Date 123 June 18, 2023 124 June 25, 2023 125 July 2, 2023 126 July 9, 2023 127 July 16, 2023 128 July 23, 2023 129 July 30, 2023 130 August 6, 2023 131 August 13, 2023 132 August 20, 2023 133 August 27, 2023 134 September 3, 2023 135 September 10, 2023 136 September 17, 2023 137 September 24, 2023 138 October 1, 2023 139 October 8, 2023 140 October 15, 2023 141 October 22, 2023 142 October 29, 2023 143 November 5, 2023 144 November 12, 2023 145 November 19, 2023 146 November 26, 2023 147 December 3, 2023 148 December 10, 2023 149 December 17, 2023 150 December 24, 2023 151 December 31, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Sakamoto Days chapters weekly, every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

