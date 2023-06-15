Dandadan Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for Dandadan manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

June 15th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Shonen Jump and Yukinobu Tatsu

Are you looking for a Dandadan manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series, Dandadan, created by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a delightful mishmash of ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your entertainment needs. The story follows Takakura, an occult enthusiast who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn’t believe in aliens, navigating their differences when facing paranormal situations. In summary, this manga is an out-of-this-world experience.

Full Dandadan Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

Related: Dandadan: Is it Vamola or Bamora?

ChapterDate
111June 19, 2023
112June 26, 2023
113July 3, 2023
114July 10, 2023
115July 17, 2023
116July 24, 2023
117July 31, 2023
118August 7, 2023
119August 14, 2023
120August 21, 2023
121August 28, 2023
122September 4, 2023
123September 11, 2023
124September 18, 2023
125September 25, 2023
126October 2, 2023
127October 9, 2023
128October 16, 2023
129October 23, 2023
130October 30, 2023
131November 6, 2023
132November 13, 2023
133November 20, 2023
134November 27, 2023
135December 4, 2023
136December 11, 2023
137December 18, 2023
138December 25, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Dandadan chapters weekly, every Monday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :