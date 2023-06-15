Dandadan Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Shonen Jump and Yukinobu Tatsu

Are you looking for a Dandadan manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series, Dandadan, created by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a delightful mishmash of ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your entertainment needs. The story follows Takakura, an occult enthusiast who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn’t believe in aliens, navigating their differences when facing paranormal situations. In summary, this manga is an out-of-this-world experience.

Full Dandadan Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

Related: Dandadan: Is it Vamola or Bamora?

Chapter Date 111 June 19, 2023 112 June 26, 2023 113 July 3, 2023 114 July 10, 2023 115 July 17, 2023 116 July 24, 2023 117 July 31, 2023 118 August 7, 2023 119 August 14, 2023 120 August 21, 2023 121 August 28, 2023 122 September 4, 2023 123 September 11, 2023 124 September 18, 2023 125 September 25, 2023 126 October 2, 2023 127 October 9, 2023 128 October 16, 2023 129 October 23, 2023 130 October 30, 2023 131 November 6, 2023 132 November 13, 2023 133 November 20, 2023 134 November 27, 2023 135 December 4, 2023 136 December 11, 2023 137 December 18, 2023 138 December 25, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Dandadan chapters weekly, every Monday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023