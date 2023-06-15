Dandadan Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Dandadan manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series, Dandadan, created by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a delightful mishmash of ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your entertainment needs. The story follows Takakura, an occult enthusiast who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn’t believe in aliens, navigating their differences when facing paranormal situations. In summary, this manga is an out-of-this-world experience.
Full Dandadan Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.
|Chapter
|Date
|111
|June 19, 2023
|112
|June 26, 2023
|113
|July 3, 2023
|114
|July 10, 2023
|115
|July 17, 2023
|116
|July 24, 2023
|117
|July 31, 2023
|118
|August 7, 2023
|119
|August 14, 2023
|120
|August 21, 2023
|121
|August 28, 2023
|122
|September 4, 2023
|123
|September 11, 2023
|124
|September 18, 2023
|125
|September 25, 2023
|126
|October 2, 2023
|127
|October 9, 2023
|128
|October 16, 2023
|129
|October 23, 2023
|130
|October 30, 2023
|131
|November 6, 2023
|132
|November 13, 2023
|133
|November 20, 2023
|134
|November 27, 2023
|135
|December 4, 2023
|136
|December 11, 2023
|137
|December 18, 2023
|138
|December 25, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Dandadan chapters weekly, every Monday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
