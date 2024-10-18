Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Idea Was Rejected Because of Captain America 4

Tom Holland, best known for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed that one of his ideas for a fourth Spider-Man film was rejected by Marvel Studios. Apparently, it was too similar to the plot of Captain America: Brave New World.

Holland was speaking on the Rich Roll Podcast when he discussed his involvement in the MCU. He described how collaborative the process is, but also how some of his ideas have been rejected. He explained that the creative team at Marvel often has plans for the future of the franchise that might overlap with his own ideas, and he seemed to acknowledge that this was part of the process.

I’ll come up with an idea, and they’ll say no you can’t do that because we’re doing that in the new Captain America movie. It’s really cool to just see how they’ve got this vision for the future. Tom Holland

Holland’s rejection was not a surprise to him. He seemed to understand that Marvel Studios has a specific vision for its franchise and is always planning ahead. Holland did not reveal the specifics of his rejected idea, but apparently, it’s good enough to be the direction of the MCU. He did say that he felt the script for Spider-Man 4 was worthy of the fans’ respect.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect. Tom Holland

It is interesting to know, and hopefully, we’ll get some information on what that idea was after Captain America 4 comes out. It’s understandable that Holland wouldn’t tell us now, but hopefully, he will remember the story and we will see how it would work for Spider-Man instead of Captain America.

Source: Rich Roll Podcast via SuperheroHype

