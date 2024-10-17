Tom Holland Isn’t Sure About His Future As Spider-Man

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who is rumored to have a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, has expressed a bit of confusion about the future of Spider-Man. Based on what he’s been saying, Holland’s future in the MCU is not set in stone.

While Holland seems like he wants to continue playing Spider-Man, he has also said he wants to make sure any future appearances are for the right reasons. He is currently reflecting on his role in the MCU and the power that comes with it, noting that he has been in contact with Robert Downey Jr. regarding his return. Holland seems to be very thoughtful regarding the franchise.

I think the biggest thing that I’m facing right now, which is without a shadow of a doubt the most first-world problem that anyone has ever experienced, is the power of choice, and it comes down to Spider-Man. When I signed my contract for ‘Spider-Man[: Homecoming]’, I signed a six-picture deal, I was 18 years old, I was more excited than I’d ever been about anything ever, and for the last 10 years I have been at the beck and call of Marvel [Studios] and Sony, and proudly so, it’s been the best experience of my life. Tom Holland

Holland’s future in the MCU is uncertain due to his desire to make sure future appearances are meaningful and his willingness to take control of his career. He has stated that he is now in a position where he can choose his projects and that he wants to make sure any future Spider-Man appearances are done for the right reasons.

I’m now at a juncture where I can say no, and now that I’ve been afforded that power, I’m struggling to figure out what is the right thing to do. It’s meant I’ve had to put my foot down in certain instances, which I haven’t been allowed to do in the past, and I think the learning curve that I’m on right now is dealing with that new sense of power, making sure that I don’t abuse it, but making sure that I do the best thing for me, rather than for the studio, and really the best thing for the character. I don’t want to make another movie for the sake of making it… It’s a wonderful place to be, but it is something that keeps me up at night… Tom Holland

It really makes us wonder about whether we’ll continue seeing Holland’s Spider-Man.

Source: Rich Roll Podcast via TheDirect

