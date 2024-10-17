Image Credit: Bethesda
Sebastian Stan Is Interested In Being The Riddler

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 04:17 pm

Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently said he’d be interested in playing the Riddler in a future DC project.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz, Stan shared that he auditioned for the role of Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern, ultimately losing out to Ryan Reynolds. Reflecting on the experience, Stan admitted that he was grateful for not getting the part, as he wasn’t sure he could have handled the level of attention that would have come with it. To be honest, we think Reynolds might have been glad to avoid Green Lantern, too.

Green Lantern was another one I screen-tested for. I remember getting there and it was, like, me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds, and maybe one other person. I’m looking at these guys going, ‘I’m f***ed. There’s no way this is happening for me.’ You come close and it wouldn’t happen, but in a way, looking back I’m almost glad it didn’t.

Sebastian Stan
Batman-The-Flash-Face
Warner Bros. Pictures

He acknowledged that the Riddler has already been portrayed on screen, with the most recent portrayal being by Paul Dano in The Batman. However, that doesn’t mean the real DCU’s Batman’s Ridler is taken. Remember that Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not part of James Gunn’s DCU. So Stan actually has a shot.

I don’t know if Batman’s for me. Never say never, I don’t know. There are so many characters. I told you, I always had a soft spot for The Riddler but that one’s been done.

Sebastian Stan

While Stan’s interest in The Riddler is cool to hear, it’s important to note that there are no current plans for a project that would feature the character. The DC Universe is undergoing a significant transition under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran.

If they do mention that the Ridler or even Batman is open, we’d guess that Stan will be one of the people going up for the role.

Source: Josh Horowitz via CBM

