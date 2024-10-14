Image Credit: Bethesda
James Gunn Has Idea For Wonder Woman Replacement

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 02:24 pm

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has finally spoken up about replacing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. This is definitely a surprise to many, but there is no guarantee that any actor will stay now that the universe has been rebooted.

Gunn stated that he would only hire “professionals” for the role of Wonder Woman in the revamped DC Universe (DCU). This means he will not be holding open casting calls for the part. Gunn was asked about his casting process on the social media platform Threads and confirmed that while he has worked with lesser-known actors in the past, he prefers to work with experienced professionals.

I have never only hired well-known actors. I’ve hired many, many actors in lead roles that were less well known than your example of Gal at the time of WW. But I do only hire professionals, same as I do with plumbers, surgeons, and masseuses. I think it’s fair, although fair isn’t my objective – my objective is telling stories the best I can.

James Gunn
Gal-Godot-Wonder-Woman_c7933a
Warner Bros.

Gunn explained that his focus is on finding actors who can deliver the best performances, not on their level of fame or recognition. He stated that he only hires “professionals,” comparing his casting process to hiring qualified professionals in other fields, such as plumbers, surgeons, and masseuses.

While he did not disclose who he intended to cast as the new Wonder Woman, Gunn clarified that he had not only hired well-known actors in the past. He has worked with actors in lead roles who were less well-known.

The recasting of Wonder Woman is one of many changes being made to the DCU under Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo has already re-cast Superman, with David Corenswet replacing Henry Cavill. Other major roles, such as Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, have been recast with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, respectively.

That is not to say that there is no hope for Gal Gadot, as he may hire her again for the role. It all just depends on what he ends up deciding.

Source: James Gunn on Threads

