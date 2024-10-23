James Gunn Loves Henry Cavill’s Superman Replacement

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has given a lot of praise for David Corenswet, who will play Superman in the upcoming DC Universe reboot. Gunn has stated that Corenswet will “blow people away” due to his acting range and physicality.

The director has praised Corenswet’s ability to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles, describing him as “the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with.” Gunn has worked with tons of action heroes, so it’s pretty amazing to hear something like that from him.

David Corenswet is going to blow people the f*** away. He is the movie star that everyone dreams he could possibly be and I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent – dramatically, comedically, he’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with except for Frank [Grillo]. James Gunn

Gunn has also expressed excitement about Rachel Brosnahan, who will star as Lois Lane. He describes her as “extraordinary” and noted that she delivered “the best audition tape of anyone who read.” Gunn has also commented on the “magic” that occurred during Corenswet and Brosnahan’s first screen test, saying they were “two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors” he has worked with.

Warner Bros.

One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois. When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year. James Gunn

The casting of Corenswet and Brosnahan has gotten a lot of excitement among fans, particularly after Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman. This looks like he will be a worthy replacement for Henry Cavill.

Source: The Direct

