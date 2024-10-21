Jenna Ortega May Return To MCU In Bigger Role

Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in shows such as Wednesday and Scream, is rumored to be in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This rumor, shared by industry scooper on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked speculation about Ortega’s possible return to the MCU after her previous appearance in Iron Man 3.

Recommended Videos

This possibility makes a whole lot of sense, even though Marvel Studios or her representatives have not confirmed Ortega’s potential new MCU role. The thing is that Ortega is currently doing very well in movies, and her career is at an all-time high. She also has a foot in the door from already being a character in the MCU. She was the Vice President’s Daughter in Iron Man 3.

Even still, it is important to note that Marvel Studios frequently meets with various talents for different roles. This may be entirely true, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel will go through with it. They could just be scoping Ortega out and getting a feel for where she could fit, how much she’d cost, and how it’d affect the MCU. Ortega would be likely to meet with Marvel because being in a Superhero movie is something many actors likely want on their resume now.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

More Marvel: Tom Holland Isn’t Sure About His Future As Spider-Man

Previously, rumors suggested that Ortega was considered for the role of White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again, but this casting did not come to fruition. Ortega has a busy schedule ahead, and Wednesday doesn’t seem to be going under anytime soon, so any projects need to keep that schedule in mind. So, even with some confirmation, there’s that big hurdle for any studio.

If the rumored talks progress further, Ortega’s potential involvement in the MCU would significantly add to her already impressive filmography. If anything, this would set her as an A-Lister. However, once again, there’s no confirmation either way.

Source: MyTimeToShineHello

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy