Tom Hardy Open To Return In MCU’s Spider-Man 4

Tom Hardy has addressed the rumors surrounding his potential return as Eddie Brock in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. There have been plenty of rumors about him leaving Venom to go to Spider-Man, but we finally have confirmation.

While promoting the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance at Comicon, Hardy made it clear that he will not be appearing in the film at this point. However, the way he said it makes us think this is less of a personal choice. He sounds like if he was given an opportunity, he would not be against it.

I don’t see him in the next Spider-Man movie because I’d have the script and I don’t have that. Well, it’s been seven years this day… I’ve absolutely loved playing Eddie and Venom. It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life so it’ll be sad to see him go… I would like to fight Spider-Man. I would like to fight him right now. In a movie, 100%. I would never say never. Tom Hardy

However, his comments regarding Spider-Man 4 are noteworthy, especially because of the growing anticipation for a potential crossover between the two characters. Many fans have speculated that Hardy’s Eddie Brock could join forces with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a battle against Knull, the God of Symbiotes. This villain was introduced in Venom: The Last Dance and is expected to play a significant role in future installments.

Venom: The Last Dance writer and director Kelly Marcel, however, continues to suggest that the film merely marks the beginning of Knull’s story. She hinted that the film’s ending might set the stage for more exploration of the Symbiote universe. This could potentially open up new avenues for Eddie Brock’s involvement, even if he is not present in Spider-Man 4.

It remains uncertain whether Hardy will ultimately return as Eddie Brock in any future Venom or Spider-Man films. However, now that it’s clear he wants to return, Sony only needs to get him signed.

