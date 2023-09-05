Image: YouTube

YouTube now has the official rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket. This means that YouTube is now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket for every out-of-market Sunday game. Unfortunately, the process to watch NFL Sunday Ticket is now extremely confusing since it is bundled with multiple YouTube plans, making it hard to know what exactly you need to pay for if you just want to watch NFL games. Here’s how to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

How to Get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

Image: YouTube

There are four different plans you can purchase from YouTube TV to get NFL Sunday Ticket:

NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone + YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube

NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone on YouTube

The package you choose will depend on whether you want NFL Sunday Ticket plus additional TV channels or just NFL Sunday Ticket since this will change the price significantly. In addition, you can add NFL RedZone to these packages if you want additional NFL coverage.

Package Price What’s Included Notes NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV Four payments of $74.75 a month

or

$299 Annually NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV subscription, and four months of Max for free. This package requires that you pay for the YouTube TV base plan for an additional $72.99/month recurring. NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone + YouTube TV Four payments of $84.75 a month

or

$339 Annually NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV subscription, four months of Max for free, and NFL RedZone. This package requires that you pay for the YouTube TV base plan for an additional $72.99/month recurring. NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Four payments of $99.75 a month

or

$399 Annual This package includes NFL Sunday Ticket only. You DO NOT need to purchase a YouTube TV base plan. NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone on YouTube Four payments of $109.75 a month

or

$439 Annually This package includes NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone. You DO NOT need to purchase a YouTube TV base plan.

How to Stream NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

Image: YouTube

So you’ve decided on which package you want to purchase. Awesome! So then, how do you watch NFL Sunday Ticket? You have two options based on the device you plan on watching NFL Sunday Ticket on: Stream on a supported device or watch on your computer’s web browser.

To stream NFL Sunday Ticket on your supported device, download the YouTube or YouTube TV app on your device’s app store. To learn more about which devices are supported, visit YouTube’s support page to see if your device is eligible. Once downloaded, sign in using your credentials, and you will gain access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

To stream NFL Sunday Ticket on your computer’s web browser, visit YouTube.com. From there, sign in using your credentials, and you will gain access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023