Richter Belmont Fans Rejoice as Castlevania: Nocturne Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the original Netflix animated series since the moment it was teased in 2021. The series features one of the most powerful vampire hunters to carry the Belmont name, Richter, as it adapts two of the greatest games in all of Castlevania. Rondo of Blood and the glorious Symphony of the Night will be adapted, and fans will not have to wait much longer, as the Castlevania: Nocturne team just updated us on the release date.

Castlevania: Nocturne Will Bring Richter to Netflix for Release This September

Castlevania: Nocturne will release on Netflix on September 28, 2023, as confirmed by the series’ official Twitter profile. It will follow Richter along his journey during the French Revolution in 1792, as well as Maria Renard. For fans of the awesome original Castlevania Netflix series, Richter is canonically a descendant of Trevor and Sypha.

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ut27pye3fp — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) July 26, 2023

Additionally, the tweet teases a trailer for the upcoming series tomorrow. Expect a similarly stylish gothic experience that showcases Richter’s awesome might: he is often reputed to be among the strongest Belmonts in history, perhaps even greater than Trevor.

Castlevania: Nocturne Covers Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night

Fans of the OG Castlevania games will adore this adaptation. Rondo of Blood is hailed as likely the best of the classic format Castlevania games before their gameplay got an RPG/Metroid-style overhaul. It was the greatest Turbografx-16 game ever, a strong showcase for its CD Engine peripheral, and is one of the coolest, most punishing platformers around. And Symphony of the Night? The first Metroidvania, with a killer soundtrack, multiple endings, mind-bending twists, and one of the greatest games of all time? Yeah, you’ve heard of it. You can even play the two games together on PlayStation.

It’ll be interesting to see 1792 and the Rondo of Blood told in episodic format, along with Richter’s fateful encounters with Maria as well as the overarching villain, Shaft. It’ll also be fascinating to see these characters grow over the 5 years until Symphony of the Night’s story. Given Dracula’s surprising ending in the first Castlevania series, it’ll be interesting to see how his part plays into this series, but he simply has to feature as he did in the games. Finally, bring back James Callis as Alucard, he is perfect.

