What DC Movies Should You Watch Before Seeing The Flash?

Are you wondering what DC movies you should watch before seeing The Flash? The upcoming DCEU movie, The Flash, will showcase the Flash character, two renditions of Batman, and other characters from both TV and film. As a result, it might be challenging to determine which content to view ahead of the theatrical release. To ensure optimal comprehension and delight from The Flash, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide of what you should watch.

What Should You Watch Before Seeing The Flash?

According to James Gunn via a tweet, the official answer is that you don’t need to watch anything before seeing The Flash in theaters, but you should know that Michael Keaton’s Batman exists. Here is the official tweet by Gunn:

You don’t NEED to watch anything. It would be good if you know the Keaton Batman exists. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2023

Gunn then said that The Flash would operate in the same manner as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where they act as the endings of a vast series of films. He also stated that he saw The Flash with viewers who had never seen any DCEU movies, and they fully understood and loved the film. Here is the official tweet by Gunn:

It’s the exact same thing I said about Vol 3. Both are the endings of a huge series of films, but both tell you what you need to know in the films themselves; you can enjoy them with or without seeing previous films & there are no compulsory viewings people need beforehand. I… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2023

However, if you are like me, you like to watch all TV shows and movies related to the character in the film you are about to watch. So here is a list of every one of Ezra Miller’s appearances as the Flash, plus additional content thrown in for Michael Keaton.

Here are everyone one of Ezra Miller’s appearance as The Flash in the DECU in chronological order:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Arrow – Season 8 Episode 8: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” (2020)

Peacemaker – Season 1 Episode 8: “It’s Cow or Never” (2022)

The Flash (2023)

The Flash will use elements from movies that Ezra Miller’s character doesn’t appear in, but it will still help understand their use. These elements will discuss Michael Keaton’s Batman when he appears on Earth inhabited by this version of the Caped Crusader.

It is recommended that you watch the below movies:

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

While watching these two Batman films isn’t necessary before seeing The Flash, they are the best Batman films in the franchise, making them worthy of a watch.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023