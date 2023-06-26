Why is Shia Labeouf Not in Indiana Jones 5?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Are you curious why Shia LaBeouf is missing from the trailers and promotions for Indiana Jones 5? Fans have been speculating about his absence, the addition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the cast, and what it all means. If you’re seeking answers as to why LaBeouf is not in this potentially final installment of the iconic franchise, look no further. We’ve got you covered.

Is Shia Labeouf in Indiana Jones 5?

*** Spoiler Warning: Anything below this line is considered a spoiler ***

No, Shia Labeouf is not in Indiana Jones 5. During Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we learn that Labeouf’s character, Mutt, joins the army because he got into a fight with his dad, Indy, and is killed in action. Mutt being killed plays a big part in Indy’s life and his divorce from Marion during events between Indiana Jones 4 and 5. There has been no official reason why Labeouf isn’t in Indiana Jones 5, but there are two reasons we can guess.

Let’s start from the beginning to understand why LaBeouf is not in Indiana Jones 5. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Mangold said Mutt wouldn’t be in the film but that audiences would “find out what happened” to him. He refused to elaborate further, which added more fuel to the fire and caused fans to speculate on why LaBeouf wouldn’t be reprising his role as Mutt.

LaBeouf’s departure from Indiana Jones 5 is likely related to his controversial remarks about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2010, the actor admitted that the movie did not meet expectations. He expressed remorse: “I feel like I let down the treasured and beloved legacy.” Furthermore, LaBeouf revealed that Ford himself was dissatisfied with the film.

According to Today, Ford addressed the controversy by admitting that he used a derogatory term to refer to LaBeouf. In addition, Ford stated that as an actor, he has a responsibility to promote the film while maintaining professionalism. However, Ford did praise LaBeouf’s drive, talent, and ability to navigate a difficult situation.

Additionally, viewers disliked LaBeouf’s character, Mutt, because they found him to be whiny and irritating, lacking the wit and legendary persona of Indiana Jones. This doesn’t come as a surprise since Phoebe Waller-Bridge was tapped to start in the latest installment. She is one of the positive parts of the Dial of Destiny due to her acting skills and character’s persona better matching Ford than Labeouf.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023