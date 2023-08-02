Zom 100 is Coming to Netflix August 3, But It’s a Different One

Images: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films / Netflix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Zom 100 is one of the greatest anime products of the Summer 2023 season, and we’re delighted to see it grace our streaming services each Sunday with a new episode. But for those tuning in or even for those googling it, they might be stumbling upon an equally enticing prospect: a live-action movie. It’s based on the exact same property and is telling the same story of Akira Tendo’s newfound freedom in the zombie apocalypse. While the Zom 100 adaptation that’s coming to Netflix on August 3 is a different one, it’s still a story you should check out!

What is the Zom 100 Netflix Movie Coming Out on August 3?

The Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Netflix movie is a live-action adaptation that will release on August 3, 2023. This comes just weeks after the anime debuted on the same service! For viewers of the anime, this might tread similar storytelling grounds, but different visual aesthetics will be applied in this adaptation.

Related: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 Review

While it lacks the vibrant colors of the anime, it will instead likely focus more greatly on how the portraying actors bring the characters to life for the viewers.

Should Zom 100 Anime Fans Check the Netflix Movie Out?

You won’t miss anything per see if you choose not to watch the film while still watching the anime. It’s simply a different way to experience the story, and from the looks of the trailer, it’ll cover more of a condensed version of the story than the anime will. However, the production values and more conventional zombie movie feel, along with the story’s signature comedic twists, will make it a worthwhile experience should you choose to watch.

If you’re watching the anime on Netflix anyway, there’s no reason against checking out this version, especially for the chance to see the live-action zombie shark. The series has resonated with viewers, especially in recent years who have had their lives put on hold but still yearn to chase their dreams. So if you wanted to see this story made even more relatable by being made into live-action, you can cross this item off your bucket list soon!

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023