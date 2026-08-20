A Georgia Army battalion is reportedly offering soldiers four days off to play GTA VI, with one condition before it comes out

A Georgia Army battalion is reportedly offering soldiers four days of leave specifically to play Grand Theft Auto VI, provided they choose to reenlist before the game hits shelves. According to BroBible, this unique incentive comes from the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion stationed at Fort Stewart.

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We are currently looking at a release date of November 19 for Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is expected to be a massive cultural event, especially considering the long shadow cast by Grand Theft Auto V. That title has generated over $10 billion in revenue since its debut in 2013, making it the most profitable form of entertainment in history.

The new game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is inspired by Florida, and features a reimagined Vice City. This isn’t the first sign of the game’s grip on players before it’s even out, as fans on Reddit have already begun mapping out the game’s world, with many bracing to lose their social lives once it launches.

Was the memo actually real?

The claim first appeared in a post from a social media account devoted to U.S. Army news, which shared a photo of a memo on Monday. The document is purportedly from Lt. Col. Ryan D. Hodgson, who serves as the commander of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion. The subject line of the memo is “Special Reenlistment Incentive, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) 4-Day Pass.”

U.S. soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, are getting an unusual re-enlistment incentive: four days off in November timed around the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The offer is available to 130 soldiers who commit to at least two more years. pic.twitter.com/ogsPT8Pduu — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) August 19, 2026

According to the text, any soldier who signs on for more service between the beginning of August and November 14 is eligible for this time off. The pass is intended to be used between November 20 and 23, giving soldiers a dedicated window to dive into the game immediately after its launch.

While I have not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the memo, some people online have pointed out that the formatting looks a bit unusual. As Kotaku notes, Hodgson took command of the battalion just last month, and forging an official military document with his signature would be a significant risk for anyone looking to pull a prank.

The Army has always relied on various incentives to keep the best talent in the ranks. Under the Army Retention Program, governed by AR 601-280, the military is constantly looking for ways to retain high-quality soldiers. While most people are familiar with the standard cash bonuses, the program actually allows for a wide range of incentives.

These can include everything from special duty assignments to educational opportunities and career development. The Selective Retention Bonus, or SRB, is the more traditional route, offering cash payouts that can reach up to $100,000 for an individual bonus, with a career-wide cap of $200,000 under the regulations that took effect on May 1.

Military branches typically rely on cash bonuses to encourage service members to sign new contracts.

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