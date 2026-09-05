A Gold Star widow says she was denied combat benefits ‘because we have not declared war,’ days before Vance said he wouldn’t call it a war either

Libby Klinner said her family’s combat-related survivor benefits were denied over a technicality, because the United States has never formally declared war on Iran, according to NOTUS. Her husband, Maj. John “Alex” Klinner, was one of six service members killed when a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. The claim spread quickly online in late August, right as the debate over whether America is legally at war with Iran intensified in Washington.

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Days later, Vice President JD Vance told reporters he “wouldn’t call it a war,” even as U.S. and Iranian forces kept exchanging strikes into September. Vance was also asked directly about Klinner’s case at the same briefing, telling reporters, “We love you, we’re grateful for the sacrifice, and we very much take very seriously our commitment to get you what you need.”

Libby was left raising their two-year-old son and infant twins alone. The specific benefits in question weren’t the standard survivor packages like the basic death gratuity. However, they included Hostile Fire Pay, Imminent Danger Pay and combat-zone tax treatment. Her casualty assistance officer suggested those programs were tied to a formal war declaration.

These benefits were never actually tied to a declaration of war in the first place

It’s important to note that these programs don’t rely on a formal declaration of war from Congress at all. Instead, they’re governed by statutory and geographic designations. Imminent Danger Pay is tied to service in locations the Pentagon deems high-risk, while Hostile Fire Pay is awarded based on exposure to hostile action or grave danger.

Statement from Libby Klinner, the widow of U.S. Air Force Major Alex Klinner:



“Our family was initially told that certain combat-related benefits were not available because of classification issues surrounding the circumstances of Alex’s death. That was the information I shared… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2026

Klinner, an evaluator pilot who joined the Air Force through Auburn University’s ROTC program in 2017, served as chief of standardization and evaluation for the 99th Air Refueling Squadron. He died alongside five other airmen, when their aircraft went down over friendly territory in March. CENTCOM has ruled out hostile or friendly fire, and investigators are looking into a possible midair collision.

As the story went viral, the Air Force moved quickly, with the director of mortuary affairs launching a formal audit of the family’s payments. A spokesperson said the service wanted to make sure the family received every benefit it was entitled to.

As U.S. military operations against Iran have continued since late February without a formal declaration of war from Congress, friction over President Trump’s constitutional authority to run the campaign without explicit approval has grown, even as the Pentagon quietly told personnel to stop calling it Operation Epic Fury at all. However, the Air Force has said that gap in Congressional action was never the reason for any delay in the Klinner family’s benefits.

As Klinner put it, the last thing a grieving family should have to do is fight through layers of bureaucracy just to get the compensation it’s owed, navigating a dense system of classifications and terminology most people never have to learn. Libby later acknowledged that the attention her original post received created an impression that her family had been denied benefits altogether, which wasn’t accurate.

This week, the Air Force confirmed that Hostile Fire Pay, Imminent Danger Pay, and the combat-zone tax exclusions had already been included in the arrears paid to the family. This closed out a dispute Klinner never expected to have to fight.

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