A mom working as a cook at her daughter’s school says she spent $140 redoing her nails to fit her boss’s rules, then got sent home anyway

A school cook says she was sent home from work over her nails after spending $140 changing them to fit her workplace’s rules. TikTok user @euphoriafaith claims she was never properly informed about the policy, and she says she is “not doing it again.”

As detailed by The Daily Dot, her video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments. Euphoria took a cook position at her daughter’s school because the schedule fit her family and she wants to be close by for her daughter.

She said the school did not have a management role open. As a result, she feels “stuck in this low level position, dealing with people above me.”

Her French tips did not get the approval she expected

The issue started at an orientation meeting, where Euphoria says she was told French tip nails were okay. She got them done, but when she showed up for work, she was told her nails were not approved. Other workers have also said they were caught off guard by workplace rules, as an Alabama woman who says she was fired over workplace TikToks claimed.

According to Euphoria, the person above her said French tips were fine for others but not for their team, telling her, “That’s their policy. This is our policy.” Euphoria removed the French tips but kept her natural nails manicured because she had a wedding coming up.

When she arrived for work, she was told to leave before she could clock in. Euphoria argued that her nails were powder, not paint, and that there was no way the tip could come off. She also pointed out that they are not required to wear gloves, so she was unsure what the issue was after she had already removed the French tips.

Food safety rules for kitchen workers often address nails directly, and they vary by state. Guidance from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture says food employees must keep nails trimmed and filed, and must wear intact single-use gloves over polished or artificial nails when handling exposed food. The guidance notes that polish can chip into food and artificial nails can trap germs. It is not clear which state’s rules apply to Euphoria’s kitchen.

Euphoria also shared why she believes her manager may be targeting her. When she started, she brought Expo markers from home and began writing a quote of the day on a whiteboard her manager never used. Employees loved it, but her supervisor asked where the marker came from.

The next day, according to Euphoria, her manager wiped off the quote and wrote a message about inventory that Euphoria described as nasty. She also claimed her manager used to bully other coworkers and that she would not put up with it. Euphoria believes pushing back made her manager angrier and that the manager was looking for reasons to cause problems.

After the argument over her nails, her manager gave her a copy of a conversation between the manager and HR. Euphoria said it also included a conversation with the woman she says unknowingly approved her French tips, which she felt was unfair.

Euphoria emailed HR, though the person was not in the office, and planned to go in person. She told HR she would not be coming to work the next day because she could not afford to redo her nails after spending $140 on the change.

Commenters offered advice and urged caution. One user suggested, “Ask for it in writing, specifically official writing, like from a handbook.” Other school lunch workers told her to check local health department policies, with one writing, “I just found out I can wear nail polish!” Several warned her about HR, with one commenter writing, “HR is there to protect the company not the employee. Don’t do it girl.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the manager’s or the school’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Euphoria’s TikTok video.

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