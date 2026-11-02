Shilo Sanders fled a restaurant on camera after a stranger confronted him over his dad Deion and allegedly reached into his car in the lot

Shilo Sanders left a food review in West Palm Beach in a hurry after a stranger confronted him about his father, Deion Sanders, and allegedly reached into Shilo’s car. The encounter was captured on camera for his YouTube channel, where he posted the footage under the title “Shilo Gets Pressed in the Hood Doing a Food Review.”

As first highlighted by TMZ, the incident happened at Hook Fish & Chicken, a spot Shilo had tried and liked just days earlier. He was at the register ordering wings when a man who said he was from the neighborhood approached him and his friend.

It is unclear what set the man off, but the situation escalated from there. Shilo has been focusing on music and content creation, including vlogs, pranks, and food reviews, since his NFL run ended after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2025 preseason finale.

Shilo said he chose to leave before it went any further

The video shows the verbal altercation continuing as Shilo moved into the parking lot. The stranger accused the Sanders family of not doing anything for the West Palm Beach community, saying, “y’all don’t do s— for us.” He also reportedly said, “this b—h could flood any minute.”

The man then allegedly reached into Shilo’s car for something. Shilo did not stick around to find out what it was and left immediately. Run-ins with strangers are a risk for creators filming in public, as a stranger confronting a New York creator showed.

From his car, Shilo described what happened but could not fully explain why the man was angry. He said the man had been waiting in line and brought up Deion Sanders, adding, “I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping.”

Shilo said he did not want to end up having to defend himself and then deal with the paperwork that could follow. He also said he did not want someone to try to harm him, explaining, “So I had to just get up out of there.”

He has firsthand experience with how a confrontation can follow someone for years. John Darjean, a former school security guard, alleges Shilo attacked him at a Dallas school in 2015 after Darjean tried to take his phone, and Darjean won an $11.89 million default judgment in 2022 after Shilo did not appear for the civil trial. Shilo, who says he acted in self-defense, filed for bankruptcy in October 2023 to try to erase the debt.

As reported by Complex, a five-day bankruptcy trial in Denver ended in September 2026. A ruling is not expected until January 2027 or later because the trial transcripts were delayed.

Shilo left the scene unharmed. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Shilo’s YouTube video, and the man has not been identified.

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