‘Heat’ director Michael Mann accidentally shot himself in the leg during training at The Range LA and left in an ambulance

Director Michael Mann was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg during a training session at a gun range, as reported by TMZ. His representative said in a statement, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

Sources said the director, an experienced target shooter with decades of practice, was apparently trying to holster his weapon when the firearm went off. The incident happened during target practice at a sanctioned gun range on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 4 PM.

Mann was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and his injury was described as subcutaneous and minor. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to The Range LA after reports of the shooting.

Police made it clear this was purely an accident

Police said Mann had no intention of harming himself and was injured during what they called a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg. The incident came days after actor Patrick Stewart died at 86.

Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg at L.A. Gun Range https://t.co/TBdC1GchmZ via @BreitbartNews — Pappin (@pappinworld) November 2, 2026

The Range LA is an upscale, members-only indoor shooting club in West Los Angeles that caters to Hollywood figures, studio executives, and high-profile actors. The 11,500 square foot facility offers annual memberships ranging from $3,000 to $20,000.

Mann, 83, was born in Chicago in 1943 and is known for his intense crime dramas. His 1995 film Heat, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer, is often considered one of the greatest crime movies ever made, and he is also behind Miami Vice.

He directed Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx in the 2004 thriller Collateral, Russell Crowe and Pacino in The Insider, Will Smith in Ali, and Johnny Depp in Public Enemies. The Insider earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Mann.

Over his career, Mann has received four Academy Award nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a BAFTA Award for producing Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator. His most recent film, Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, was released in 2023, and he co-wrote the 2022 novel Heat 2 with Meg Gardiner.

After news of the incident emerged, fans took to social media to send Mann their best wishes.

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